Գուրուգրամի հանգիստ փոխակերպումը. հանցավորության կենտրոնից դեպի կրթական բարգավաճ կենտրոն

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Nov 3, 2023
Gurugram, an emerging city in India, is no stranger to crime incidents, but recent developments are reshaping its image in a positive light. Previously known for criminal activities, Gurugram has experienced a remarkable transformation into a thriving hub of education.

In a significant step towards curbing crime, authorities recently apprehended two individuals, Rohan and Rohit Sehrawat, responsible for assaulting and robbing a cab driver. The accused, who had booked the cab online, were arrested after the driver reported the incident. Upon their arrest, the police seized a silver bracelet, mobile phone, and credit card, which the perpetrators had used to withdraw Rs 15,000 before indulging in a shopping spree.

What sets this incident apart is the fact that one of the accused, Rohan, was pursuing a BA English (Hons) degree at Amity University. This highlights the irony of a student, who should be focused on building a bright future, involved in criminal activities. The police are currently investigating the case and exploring the motivation behind their actions.

FAQ:

Q: How has Gurugram transformed in recent years?
A: Gurugram has undergone a significant transformation, evolving from a crime hub to a thriving center of education.

Q: What recent incident has brought attention to Gurugram?
A: The arrest of two individuals for assaulting and robbing a cab driver has drawn attention to Gurugram’s ongoing efforts to combat crime.

Q: What is the significance of one of the accused being a student?
A: The involvement of a student in criminal activities highlights the need for enhanced measures to prevent such incidents and promote a positive educational environment.

