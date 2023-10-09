Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Starlink արբանյակները մարտահրավեր են ռադիոաստղագիտության համար, հետազոտական ​​շոուներ

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Oct 9, 2023
Starlink արբանյակները մարտահրավեր են ռադիոաստղագիտության համար, հետազոտական ​​շոուներ

Radio astronomy and satellite communication have a long history of collaboration, but there are times when their goals are in conflict. The development of satellite constellations like Starlink, consisting of a large number of satellites in low orbit, presents challenges for radio astronomy.

A recent study posted to the arXiv preprint server highlights the impact that Starlink satellites can have on radio astronomy. The study analyzed test data from the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), a radio telescope designed to capture high-resolution images at low radio frequencies. With about 5,000 Starlink satellites currently in orbit and the potential for that number to grow to 40,000 in the next decade, the presence of these satellites in the sky is unavoidable for radio astronomy observations.

The study found that Starlink satellites emitted both intentional and unintentional radio signals that could interfere with SKA’s observations. Even without the sensitivity of the full SKA array, the researchers detected emissions from Starlink that were brighter than the brightest sky objects at low frequencies.

Mitigating intentional signals can be achieved through exclusion zones, but unintentional emissions pose a greater challenge. Shielding low-frequency emissions is difficult, and any mitigation strategies implemented would only apply to future Starlink satellites. The study concludes that stray signals from Starlink have the potential to significantly impact the research goals of SKA.

This is not the first time that radio signals from Starlink have been detected. A previous study based on LOFAR, another radio observatory, also found unintended signals from several Starlink satellites. As radio observatories become more advanced and sensitive, addressing radio light pollution from satellites will require making difficult choices between the convenience of satellite internet and the exploration of the radio sky.

Աղբյուր՝ Universe Today

Journal Reference: Dylan Grigg et al, Detection of intended and unintended emissions from Starlink satellites in the SKA-Low frequency range, at the SKA-Low site, with an SKA-Low station analog, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.15672

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

գիտություն

Երկրի Լուսինը և Վեներան հազվագյուտ կապ կունենան

Oct 10, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

NASA-ի «Psyche» առաքելությունը մեկնարկելու է SpaceX Falcon Heavy հրթիռով

Oct 10, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
գիտություն

Փայտամշակման արտեֆակտները Կալամբոյի ջրվեժում բացահայտում են մարդու վաղ զարգացումները

Oct 10, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Երկրի Լուսինը և Վեներան հազվագյուտ կապ կունենան

Oct 10, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

NASA-ի «Psyche» առաքելությունը մեկնարկելու է SpaceX Falcon Heavy հրթիռով

Oct 10, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Փայտամշակման արտեֆակտները Կալամբոյի ջրվեժում բացահայտում են մարդու վաղ զարգացումները

Oct 10, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Հասկանալով օղակաձև և ընդհանուր արևի խավարման միջև եղած տարբերությունը

Oct 10, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments