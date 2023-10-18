Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Հրդեհային անվտանգության հեղափոխություն առաջացնելով. Sparx Holdings Group-ը մոտենում է Smart Sprinkler համակարգի ավարտին

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Oct 18, 2023
Հրդեհային անվտանգության հեղափոխություն առաջացնելով. Sparx Holdings Group-ը մոտենում է Smart Sprinkler համակարգի ավարտին

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is making significant progress towards the completion of its revolutionary Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System. This system includes a hub that collects important information from Sensing and Activation Units installed at each fire sprinkler in the system.

The Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System aims to improve fire safety by collecting data on factors such as heat, carbon dioxide levels, flame presence, and smoke content. With this information, the hub can open traditional fire sprinklers integrated with Sparx Holdings Group’s activation technology to extinguish fire hazards more effectively.

Currently, Sparx Holdings Group is focused on developing the proprietary software for the hub. This software will enable seamless communication with multiple Sensing and Activation Units and provide users with information on any alarms within the system.

The hub itself features a sleek touchscreen design that can be mounted on walls or flat surfaces. It will provide users with essential information about the health and status of the Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System, as well as alerts and other pertinent data.

Sparx Holdings Group believes that its Smart Sprinkler System will be particularly beneficial for commercial spaces with unique fire safety challenges, such as high ceilings, densely packed storage, and the storage of flammable commodities.

The comprehensive Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System is currently in its beta phase and is expected to be fully launched in the coming months. Sparx Holdings Group is confident that its innovative system will find widespread adoption in the market.

Source: ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

գիտություն

Astroforge-ը պատրաստվում է առաջին կոմերցիոն Deep Space առաքելությանը

Oct 18, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
գիտություն

Անդրոմեդա Գալակտիկայի բռնի պատմությունը բացահայտվել է Գալակտիկական հնագիտության նախագծի կողմից

Oct 18, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Ըստ նոր հետազոտության՝ աստղերը կարող են կիսով չափ կիսվել «ռելատիվիստական ​​շեղբերով»

Oct 18, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Astroforge-ը պատրաստվում է առաջին կոմերցիոն Deep Space առաքելությանը

Oct 18, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Անդրոմեդա Գալակտիկայի բռնի պատմությունը բացահայտվել է Գալակտիկական հնագիտության նախագծի կողմից

Oct 18, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Ըստ նոր հետազոտության՝ աստղերը կարող են կիսով չափ կիսվել «ռելատիվիստական ​​շեղբերով»

Oct 18, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Զանգվածային գիսաստղը մոտենում է Երկրին՝ 12P/Pons-Brooks

Oct 18, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments