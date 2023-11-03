Բացահայտում է աշխույժ Ավրորաների հանելուկային պարը

A mesmerizing spectacle unfolded in the night sky above Canada, where luminous, pumpkin-colored pillars seemed to dance to an ethereal rhythm. This extraordinary phenomenon, caused by a recent solar storm colliding with Earth, captured the attention of both experts and sky gazers alike. However, the image ignited a puzzling conundrum: auroras with an orange hue are deemed highly elusive, according to Space.com.

Auroras, commonly known as the Northern or Southern Lights, are captivating displays of colored lights that occur when high-energy particles from solar wind or coronal mass ejections interact with Earth’s magnetosphere and energize gas molecules in the upper atmosphere. Depending on the excited molecules, various colors of light are emitted, resulting in a vibrant celestial ballet.

Traditionally, auroras manifest in shades of red and green, derived from oxygen molecules at different altitudes. Red auroras typically occur at higher altitudes than their green counterparts. However, intermittent events can also produce remarkable pink auroras when nitrogen molecules are stimulated by penetrating solar particles.

Contrary to the typical color palette, the mysterious photograph revealed a combination of red and green lights so pronounced that they appeared orange, defying scientific expectations. Space.com reported that the rare convergence of these hues hasn’t been observed with such intensity since the grand Halloween storm of 2003.

Delving deeper into the phenomenon, Kjellmar Oksavik, an aurora expert from the University of Bergen in Norway, explained that a blending of the red and green auroras can create an illusion of orange, deceiving both the human eye and the camera. These instances, though theoretically possible due to oxygen and nitrogen molecules emitting orange wavelengths under specific conditions, remain exceptionally rare due to the dominance of surrounding colors.

The mesmerizing image that captivated the world and evoked a sense of transcendent beauty remains an extraordinary testament to the harmonious dance between Earth and the cosmos. As we continue to unravel the complexities of our universe, these fleeting moments of celestial brilliance remind us of the universe’s astonishing ability to surprise and inspire.

