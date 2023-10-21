Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery about the disturbances in Earth’s ionosphere using the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT) for the first time. The ionosphere is an important layer of Earth’s atmosphere that plays a crucial role in various technologies such as GPS services and radio galaxy studies. By studying the ionosphere, scientists can improve the accuracy of positioning, navigation, and timing services.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Geophysical Research Letters, was led by Sarvesh Mangala of the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics. Mangala, along with his mentor Prof Abhirup Datta of IIT-Indore, successfully detected and characterized various types of ionospheric disturbances using the GMRT.

The researchers observed medium-scale traveling ionospheric disturbances (TIDs) with a range of 100 to 300 km, as well as small-scale TIDs of approximately 10 km. These disturbances were detected at frequencies of 235 MHz and 610 MHz during a nearly nine-hour observation.

One of the key findings of the study was the unexpected changes in the ionosphere during sunrise hours. The researchers also observed significant ionospheric disturbances and smaller-scale structures moving in the same direction.

What makes this study unique is the use of a low-latitude instrument like the GMRT, which is placed closer to Earth’s magnetic equator. Previous studies mainly focused on ionospheric disturbances at mid-latitude and high-latitude regions. The GMRT’s exceptional sensitivity allowed for precise measurements of ionospheric variations, surpassing the capabilities of GPS and radar instruments.

The findings of this research will enhance our understanding of the ionosphere and contribute to the development of more accurate technologies for navigation and communication. The GMRT has proven to be an effective tool for studying ionospheric phenomena, showcasing its potential for further breakthroughs in this field of research.

