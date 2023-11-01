Մկնիկի սաղմերը հաջողությամբ ստեղծվել են տիեզերքում. քայլ դեպի վերարտադրություն տիեզերքում

Mouse embryos have achieved successful development while being cultivated aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This groundbreaking experiment marks the first time mammalian embryos have been grown in a microgravity environment, presenting the possibility of humans reproducing in space.

To conduct the experiment, scientists fertilized mouse embryos and allowed them to develop until the two-cell stage. The embryos were then frozen and launched into space. Once onboard the ISS, astronauts thawed the frozen embryos and continued their development for four days. Subsequently, the embryos were sent back to Earth for thorough analysis.

Surprisingly, the results demonstrated that the microgravity conditions within the space station had minimal impact on the early stages of embryo development. This finding provides valuable insights that contribute to the future of human spaceflight.

Teruhiko Wakayama, a renowned researcher at the University of Yamanashi in Japan, and the lead author of this groundbreaking study, emphasizes the significance of these results for the next phase of space exploration. Wakayama highlights the importance of researching human reproductive capabilities in space, particularly considering the prospect of extended space travel, such as a future manned mission to Mars.

“The possibility of pregnancy during a future trip to Mars is a real concern due to the extended time duration of over six months,” states Wakayama. “Our research aims to ensure that humans will be able to safely conceive and give birth during these long-duration missions.”

This remarkable achievement in space embryology holds great value, as it paves the way for further investigations into human reproduction in the cosmos. By exploring the development of mammalian embryos in a microgravity environment, scientists can gather crucial data to safeguard the health and safety of astronauts on future missions to destinations far beyond Earth.

FAQ

The successful development of mouse embryos in space suggests that it is possible for humans to reproduce in space. Further research is needed to fully understand the implications and challenges of human reproduction beyond Earth.

What was the purpose of the experiment?

The experiment aimed to investigate the effects of microgravity on embryo development. By freezing and growing mouse embryos on the ISS, scientists sought to gather valuable insights that may contribute to future space exploration and potentially support human reproduction in space.

The research opens up new possibilities for future human space travel. Understanding the effects of microgravity on embryo development is crucial for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of astronauts on extended missions. Furthermore, this knowledge is essential for planning and preparing for potential human settlements on other celestial bodies.