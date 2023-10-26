Տպավորիչ հայտնագործություն. Գալապագոս կղզիներում բացվել են կորալյան խութեր

Scientists aboard the research vessel Falkor have made an extraordinary finding in the waters surrounding the Galápagos Islands. Utilizing the state-of-the-art ROV SuBastian robot, which can explore depths of up to 4,500 meters, researchers were able to unveil two previously undiscovered cold-water coral reefs. These extraordinary reefs, located between 370 and 420 meters below the surface, have added a new dimension to our understanding of the Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve.

Spanning over 800 meters in length, the larger of the two reefs is equivalent to eight football fields, while the smaller reef stretches 250 meters. What’s truly remarkable about these coral formations is the wealth of stony coral species they harbor, suggesting they have been nurturing marine biodiversity for thousands of years. This exciting revelation builds upon the finding made in April 2023, when deep coral reefs were initially uncovered within the Galápagos Marine Reserve by scientists aboard the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s R/V Atlantis.

The expedition’s primary objective was to employ laser scanning technology to generate exceptionally high-resolution maps of these reefs. Through the use of laser scanners capable of producing two-millimeter resolution maps, researchers were able to identify the diverse range of organisms residing on the seafloor. Traditionally, underwater mapping technologies have been limited in their ability to capture images of living organisms due to their coarse resolution. However, this breakthrough laser scanning method has opened new possibilities for studying underwater ecosystems in unprecedented detail.

In addition to the discovery of the coral reefs, the scientists also stumbled upon two previously uncharted seamounts. These seamounts, suspected to exist based on satellite data, have now been confirmed and meticulously mapped using cutting-edge technology. This valuable information not only contributes to scientific understanding but also forms a foundation for effective decision-making in the conservation and preservation of these unique ecosystems.

The Galápagos National Park Directorate acknowledged the significance of this research, emphasizing the importance of geological dynamics in shaping deep-sea ecosystems. By continuously investigating and mapping these remote regions, we ensure the Galápagos Islands remain a shining example of nature’s beauty and ecological importance.

FAQ:

Q: What made the discovery of the coral reefs in the Galápagos Islands so significant?

A: The discovery of these pristine coral reefs expands our knowledge of deep reefs within the Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve and highlights their rich diversity of stony coral species.

Q: How were these reefs explored and mapped?

A: Scientists utilized the advanced ROV SuBastian robot and laser scanning technology, which produced two-millimeter resolution maps capable of identifying the organisms living on the seafloor.

Q: What other findings were made during the expedition?

A: In addition to the coral reefs, researchers uncovered two uncharted seamounts, confirming their existence and meticulously mapping them to a high resolution.

Q: Why are these discoveries significant for the Galápagos Islands?

A: The data collected during this expedition contributes to the understanding and conservation of the Galápagos National Marine Reserve and the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, highlighting the role of deep-sea habitats in maintaining the health of our oceans.