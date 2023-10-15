This week in science news, several exciting discoveries and events took place. First, a massive water reservoir was found hidden beneath the ocean floor in the South Pacific. This significant discovery adds to our understanding of Earth’s geological history and the composition of its crust. Additionally, Zealandia, a hidden continent in the South Pacific, was fully mapped.

In another fascinating finding, scientists discovered that neanderthal DNA linked to increased pain sensitivity may be most common in populations with prevalent Native American ancestry. This study sheds light on the complex relationship between genetics and pain perception.

Have you ever experienced a false memory? Researchers have found that the brain might be able to distinguish between real memories and false ones. This finding provides insight into how the brain processes and stores memories.

Moving on to the animal kingdom, female frogs were found to play dead to avoid male advances. This behavior is a unique adaptation that helps females navigate their environment and protect themselves.

In space news, NASA revealed the Bennu asteroid sample return mission, which aims to collect and study samples from this space rock. Additionally, the aftermath of two massive planets colliding in a distant star system was observed, providing valuable information about planetary collisions.

Finally, a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett was made in the form of a newly discovered bright yellow sea snail. This tiny creature serves as a reminder of Buffett’s legacy as the legend of tropical rock.

In other science-related news, Laurent Ballesta, a French underwater photographer and marine biologist, won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition with his stunning image of a golden horseshoe crab in its natural habitat. The photo showcases the beauty and importance of this ancient and endangered species.

These are just a few highlights from the world of science this week, demonstrating the ever-evolving nature of scientific exploration and discovery.

