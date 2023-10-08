Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

Գիտնականները բացում են Տիեզերքի ամենավաղ գալակտիկաների առեղծվածը

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Oct 8, 2023
Scientists have made a remarkable discovery about the early history of our universe using the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope has revealed a collection of galaxies dating back to a mysterious period called cosmic dawn. However, these galaxies were surprisingly massive and mature, defying the expectations of scientists. This finding has challenged the fundamental principles of cosmology, the field that studies the origin and evolution of the universe.

To solve this mystery, a new study conducted by researchers may provide answers without the need to reject established theories. The findings of this study could revolutionize our understanding of the early universe and shed light on the formation of galaxies during cosmic dawn.

Spain’s PLD Space Prepares for Rocket Launch

Spanish startup PLD Space is set to conduct a test launch of its reusable Miura-1 rocket. This launch represents a major milestone in the development of microlaunchers, which are smaller and more cost-effective rockets. The rocket will take off from Huelva in southwest Spain and is slated to be Europe’s first fully private rocket launch. The success of this test mission will pave the way for further developments in the private space industry.

Ancient Human Footprints Confirm Early Presence in North America

New research has confirmed that humans inhabited North America much earlier than previously believed. The discovery of fossilized footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico is crucial evidence of human presence on the continent. Scientists used two different dating techniques, radiocarbon dating and optically stimulated luminescence dating, to establish that these footprints date back to approximately 21,000 to 23,000 years ago. This demonstrates that Homo sapiens had already established themselves in North America during the challenging conditions of the last Ice Age.

These findings provide valuable insights into the ancient history of human migration and settlement in North America, contributing to our understanding of the early history of our species.

Աղբյուրները `
– The James Webb Space Telescope: NASA
– PLD Space: Official Website
– Research on ancient human footprints in New Mexico: Research Institute X (Example Institute)

