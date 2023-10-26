A recent study has unveiled a hidden, ancient landscape beneath the ice sheet of East Antarctica, providing a glimpse into the region’s pre-glacial past. Research conducted by the University of Durham in the U.K. used satellite data to uncover a patch of land adjacent to the Aurora and Schmidt subglacial basins that has remained largely unaltered for up to 34 million years. This patch of land offers a “ghost of the landscape” before the ice sheet formed, as described by study co-lead author Stewart Jamieson.

Using existing data, researchers were able to map the undulations on the surface of the ice, which corresponded to changes in elevation below. These subtle gradients revealed a subglacial landscape situated 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) beneath the surface. The landscape consisted of three separate landmasses, connected by U-shaped valleys, indicating that they were once part of a continuous formation. However, during the breakup of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana, tectonic forces likely caused the separation of these landmasses.

The study suggests that as the climate cooled following the Cretaceous period, ice caps formed atop each landmass. The subsequent melting and runoff created rivers that flowed towards the coast, which was opening up at the time. Approximately 34 million years ago, the massive ice sheet that covers Antarctica today grew and entombed the entire continent, preserving this pre-glacial landscape.

Interestingly, some parts of East Antarctica experienced significant erosion due to the weight of the ice sheet. However, in the recently discovered location, the ice did not reach a thickness that would allow for water to accumulate, hence preventing erosion. This suggests that this particular landscape has remained relatively stable over millions of years.

While further investigation is needed to confirm the age of the landscape, drilling through the ice to extract rock and sediment samples from the site would offer valuable insights. Understanding the ancient landscape beneath the East Antarctic ice sheet is crucial for predicting its behavior in a warming world. By comprehending the shape and characteristics of the landscape, scientists can gain insight into the current flow of ice and anticipate future changes.

