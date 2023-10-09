Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Միջազգային տիեզերակայանում ռուսական տիեզերական մոդուլը հովացման համակարգի արտահոսք է ունեցել

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Oct 9, 2023
Միջազգային տիեզերակայանում ռուսական տիեզերական մոդուլը հովացման համակարգի արտահոսք է ունեցել

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Աղբյուրներ՝ Ռոսկոսմոս, ՆԱՍԱ

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

գիտություն

Կորած տեկտոնական ափսեի վերակառուցում. Պոնտոսի պատմությունը

Oct 10, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Այս շաբաթ օրը տեղի կունենա տպավորիչ օղակաձև արևի խավարում

Oct 10, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Աստերոիդ Աշուն. Արեգակնային համակարգի գաղտնիքների ուսումնասիրություն

Oct 10, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Կորած տեկտոնական ափսեի վերակառուցում. Պոնտոսի պատմությունը

Oct 10, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Այս շաբաթ օրը տեղի կունենա տպավորիչ օղակաձև արևի խավարում

Oct 10, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Աստերոիդ Աշուն. Արեգակնային համակարգի գաղտնիքների ուսումնասիրություն

Oct 10, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Զվարճալի նշանների և անսովոր վայրերի հավաքածու

Oct 10, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments