Ավստրալիա-կանադական թիմը հանքերի թափոնները վերածում է վարելահողի

An Australian-Canadian science and engineering team has found a way to convert mine waste, known as tailings, into arable soil that can be used for agriculture. Tailings are the leftover mineral waste after extracting useful metals from mined material. They are typically toxic and unusable for any other purposes due to the presence of heavy metals. As a result, tailings are stored in facilities to prevent pollution.

Seeking to save billions of dollars in storage fees and eliminate the risk of disasters associated with these facilities, researchers from the universities of Queensland and Saskatchewan aimed to transform lifeless tailings into healthy soil by reintroducing microbial life. Tailings lack the necessary properties for plant growth, as roots and water cannot penetrate them, and the presence of salts and metals can kill plants and soil microbes. Natural weathering processes can take thousands of years to transform tailings into soil.

To speed up this transformation process, the team used the Canadian Light Source (CLS), a giant synchrotron that works by accelerating charged particles. By using the CLS’s synchrotron light, the scientists could observe how they could introduce organic-mineral interfaces and rejuvenate the tailings. Their research allowed them to successfully reintroduce soil microbes into the tailings after amending them with plant mulch, resulting in the aggregation of residual organics and minerals into soil particles. This process creates a soil-like medium that supports plant growth.

This method, which can be completed in as little as 12 months, could be employed not only to transform mine waste but also to restore soils damaged by over-farming, excessive fertilizer use, and climate change. With the demand for minerals projected to increase in the coming decades, finding sustainable uses for mine waste is crucial. Furthermore, this discovery may contribute to addressing concerns about the depletion of topsoil worldwide.

