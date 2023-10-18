Անչափահաս ծովաստղ փշե պսակ. տոկուն գիշատիչներ փոփոխվող կլիմայական պայմաններում

Marine biologists from the University of Sydney have discovered that juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish possess a remarkable ability to tolerate heat waves. This heat tolerance enables them to survive in warming waters, even at levels that prove lethal to coral. Consequently, as the starfish develop into carnivorous predators, they pose a significant threat to the regrowth of coral reefs.

Crown-of-thorns starfish, native to the Great Barrier Reef and the Indo-Pacific region, are regarded as a species of concern due to the extensive damage they inflict on coral. Although they rank below cyclones and bleaching events in terms of their impact on coral mortality, their ability to withstand warming waters exacerbates the destructive effects of climate change on reefs.

The research, led by Professor Maria Byrne from the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, highlights that juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish display a higher heat tolerance compared to their adult counterparts. This means that even if the adult starfish decline due to factors like coral scarcity or heat stress, their herbivorous young can patiently wait for the opportune moment to transform into carnivorous predators.

Coral bleaching and death can occur when ocean temperatures rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius above the normal summer maximum. Professor Byrne’s team found that juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish can tolerate temperatures nearly three times higher than those causing coral bleaching. This resilience, combined with the increase in rubble habitat resulting from coral mortality, enables the starfish population to expand over time.

With outbreaks of the adult phase, crown-of-thorns starfish voraciously consume stony coral, leaving behind lifeless skeletons. These skeletons eventually become home to algae before deteriorating. Coral mortality caused by bleaching has a similar effect, as the remaining dead coral serves as a habitat for algae-eating starfish offspring. The juveniles can survive for years until the reef regenerates, ultimately giving rise to a new generation of coral-eating predators.

Although the exact causes of crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks remain elusive, factors such as overfishing, nutrient accumulation in the water, and bleaching-induced coral mortality contribute to their proliferation. The researchers also found that the ability of the juveniles to survive in warming conditions derives from their small size, which reduces their physiological requirements, and their capacity to feed on various food sources.

Overall, the study sheds light on how juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish are resilient in the face of heatwaves and thrive in warming waters. Understanding the dynamics of these predatory starfish and their impact on coral reefs is crucial for comprehending the consequences of climate change on marine ecosystems.

– University of Sydney: Juvenile waiting stage crown‐of‐thorns sea stars are resilient in heatwave conditions that bleach and kill corals, Global Change Biology (2023)