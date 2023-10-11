Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Էկզոմոլորակների հայտնաբերում GJ 724 և GJ 3988 թզուկների շուրջ

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Oct 11, 2023
Էկզոմոլորակների հայտնաբերում GJ 724 և GJ 3988 թզուկների շուրջ

We have recently discovered two exoplanets using the radial velocity (RV) method around the M dwarfs GJ 724 and GJ 3988. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of 153 3.5 m Calar Alto/CARMENES spectra, as well as archival ESO/HARPS data for GJ 724 and infrared RV measurements from Subaru/IRD for GJ 3988.

After analyzing the data, we found that both systems are best described by models with a single planet. The minimum masses of the planets are 10.75+0.96−0.87 Earth-masses for GJ 724 b and 3.69+0.42−0.41 Earth-masses for GJ 3988 b. These planets have short periods, orbiting their stars closely with a distance of less than 0.05 au.

Interestingly, GJ 724 b has an eccentric orbit, making it the most eccentric single exoplanet discovered to date around an M dwarf. This finding prompts further analysis to understand its configuration in the context of planetary formation and architecture.

On the other hand, GJ 3988 b has a circular orbit, representing a common type of planet found around mid-M dwarfs. The discovery of this planet provides valuable insights into the distribution and characteristics of planets in this particular range of stars.

To construct our models, we considered different numbers of planets and utilized Gaussian process (GP) regression to account for activity signals. The selection of the best models was based on their Bayesian evidence.

In conclusion, our discovery of exoplanets around GJ 724 and GJ 3988 contributes to the growing body of knowledge on planetary systems. These findings shed light on the diversity of planets and their orbital characteristics within the M dwarf population.

Աղբյուրները `
– P. Gorrini, J. Kemmer, S. Dreizler, R. Burn

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

Related Post

գիտություն

Աստղագետները երիտասարդ աստղեր են հայտնաբերել գերզանգվածային սև խոռոչի մոտ գտնվող մոլորեցնող կլաստերում

Oct 12, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
գիտություն

Նոր հետազոտությունը ցույց է տալիս, որ գիտակցական փորձառությունները սկսվում են ուշ հղիությունից

Oct 12, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
գիտություն

Ֆոնոնների ճարտարագիտություն. Լազինգի ընդլայնում լյումինեսցենտային սպեկտրից դուրս

Oct 12, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Աստղագետները երիտասարդ աստղեր են հայտնաբերել գերզանգվածային սև խոռոչի մոտ գտնվող մոլորեցնող կլաստերում

Oct 12, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Նոր հետազոտությունը ցույց է տալիս, որ գիտակցական փորձառությունները սկսվում են ուշ հղիությունից

Oct 12, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Ֆոնոնների ճարտարագիտություն. Լազինգի ընդլայնում լյումինեսցենտային սպեկտրից դուրս

Oct 12, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Արեգակի խավարումների նշանակությունը բնիկ մարդկանց համար

Oct 12, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments