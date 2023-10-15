Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Արեգակի մասնակի խավարումը գրավել է Նյու Հեմփշիրի որոշ բնակիչների

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Oct 15, 2023
Արեգակի մասնակի խավարումը գրավել է Նյու Հեմփշիրի որոշ բնակիչների

Some residents of New Hampshire were treated to a captivating astronomical event on Saturday as a partial solar eclipse graced the skies. According to NASA, the eclipse was visible in all 49 continental U.S. states, pending favorable weather conditions.

Local residents took to the New Hampshire ULocal Facebook page to share their stunning photographs of the eclipse captured in various locations, including Merrimack, Manchester, and Gilmanton. During the event, the moon passed between the earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of the sun. The resulting effect was described as a “bite out of the sun,” with the moon’s shadow covering approximately 17% of the sun during the maximum eclipse in New Hampshire.

The partial solar eclipse began at approximately 12:16 p.m., reached its maximum at around 1:34 p.m., and concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m. While there was a possibility of cloud cover during the event, many lucky observers in New Hampshire were able to witness this rare astronomical occurrence.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse should be done safely to protect the eyes from damaging rays. Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas provided tips on the safest ways to view a partial solar eclipse.

New Hampshire residents can look forward to another remarkable solar eclipse experience in less than six months, as a total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur.

Աղբյուրները `
- ՆԱՍԱ

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

Related Post

գիտություն

Հազվագյուտ «Կրակե օղակի» խավարումը հիացնում է դիտողներին ամբողջ Ամերիկայում

Oct 15, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Երկնային դիտորդները հավաքվում են Էդմոնտոնում դիտելու արևի օղակաձև խավարումը

Oct 15, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
գիտություն

Հրաշալի «Կրակե օղակ» խավարումը հիացրել է Արևմտյան Միացյալ Նահանգների հանդիսատեսին

Oct 15, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Արեգակի մասնակի խավարումը գրավել է Նյու Հեմփշիրի որոշ բնակիչների

Oct 15, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Հազվագյուտ «Կրակե օղակի» խավարումը հիացնում է դիտողներին ամբողջ Ամերիկայում

Oct 15, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Երկնային դիտորդները հավաքվում են Էդմոնտոնում դիտելու արևի օղակաձև խավարումը

Oct 15, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Հրաշալի «Կրակե օղակ» խավարումը հիացրել է Արևմտյան Միացյալ Նահանգների հանդիսատեսին

Oct 15, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments