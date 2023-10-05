Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Հին աստղերը ցույց են տալիս տաք Յուպիտերի բացակայություն

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Oct 5, 2023
Հին աստղերը ցույց են տալիս տաք Յուպիտերի բացակայություն

Researchers have discovered that hot Jupiters, gas giants that orbit their star in a matter of days, are not common around older sun-like stars. The study, which analyzed a sample of 382 sun-like stars, found that younger stars were more likely to have hot Jupiters than older stars. The researchers created a Bayesian model based on their sample and found that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases around the midlife of the star, suggesting that their orbits destabilize over time, leading them to be consumed by their star.

This finding helps explain why our solar system does not have a hot Jupiter. While hot Jupiters are common overall, they are rare around middle-aged stars like our sun. The study also highlights the uniqueness of our solar system, as sun-like stars are relatively rare in the universe, and most planets orbit red dwarf stars.

The research has shed light on the types of exoplanets found in different stellar systems. As our understanding of planetary systems expands, we may discover more star systems similar to ours, which will help us better understand the wide variety of planets that exist.

Աղբյուր՝ Universe Today

By Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Related Post

գիտություն

Գիտնականները պարզել են, որ Երկրի ներքին միջուկը զարմանալիորեն փափուկ է

Oct 5, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի հոգեկան առաքելությունը մետաղներով հարուստ աստերոիդին կմեկնարկի

Oct 5, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
գիտություն

Hubble աստղադիտակը նկարահանել է NGC 6951-ի ցնցող պատկերը՝ միջանկյալ պարուրաձև գալակտիկա

Oct 5, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Գիտնականները պարզել են, որ Երկրի ներքին միջուկը զարմանալիորեն փափուկ է

Oct 5, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի հոգեկան առաքելությունը մետաղներով հարուստ աստերոիդին կմեկնարկի

Oct 5, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Hubble աստղադիտակը նկարահանել է NGC 6951-ի ցնցող պատկերը՝ միջանկյալ պարուրաձև գալակտիկա

Oct 5, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի OSIRIS-REx տիեզերանավն ընկել է Բենու աստերոիդից նմուշի տարրայից

Oct 5, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments