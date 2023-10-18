Լյուսի տիեզերանավը մոտենում է աստերոիդների առաջին հանդիպմանը իր 12-ամյա ճանապարհորդության ընթացքում

The Lucy spacecraft, on its ambitious 12-year mission to visit eight different asteroids, is steadily closing in on its first target. After traveling over 33 million miles (54 million kilometers) since its launch in October 2021, Lucy is now about 4.7 million miles (7.6 million kilometers) away from its destination, a small asteroid called Dinikinesh. However, Lucy still has another 16 million miles (25 million kilometers) to cover before it reaches Dinikinesh on November 1, according to NASA.

In recent weeks, the Lucy mission team has observed an increase in brightness as the spacecraft gets nearer to the asteroid. Lucy managed to catch its first glimpse of Dinikinesh on September 3 and has been gradually advancing toward it ever since. The spacecraft’s high-resolution camera, L’LORRI, has been used to capture a series of images as part of an optical navigation program. This program determines the relative position of the spacecraft and its target by analyzing the asteroid’s apparent position against the star background, ensuring a precise flyby.

Recently, Lucy made a minor trajectory correction maneuver on September 29, which adjusted its speed by approximately 0.1 miles per hour (6 centimeters per second). This adjustment will enable Lucy to pass within 265 miles (425 kilometers) of the asteroid during its flyby. If necessary, further trajectory adjustments can be made in October.

Despite a temporary communications blackout that occurred between October 6 and mid-October as the spacecraft passed behind the Sun from Earth’s perspective, Lucy continued to collect images of the asteroid. These images will be transmitted to Earth once communication with Lucy is reestablished.

Dinikinesh, a small asteroid in the main asteroid belt, measures only about half a mile wide (1 kilometer). It was added to the Lucy mission’s itinerary to test the spacecraft’s terminal tracking system, which enables precise imaging during high-speed encounters with asteroids.

Lucy’s journey through the Trojan asteroids will commence in 2027, beginning with a visit to Eurybates and its binary partner Queta. This will be followed by encounters with Polymele and its binary partner Leucus, as well as Orus and the binary pair Patroclus and Menoetius. The Trojans are a group of asteroids that lead and trail Jupiter during its orbit around the Sun.

The Lucy mission, named after the famous Australopithecine fossil discovered in 1974, aims to deepen our understanding of the early history of our solar system by exploring these diverse asteroids. Dinikinesh, its first target, was chosen to showcase the spacecraft’s capabilities and refine its imaging capabilities during high-speed encounters with asteroids.

Աղբյուրները `

– ՆԱՍԱ (www.nasa.gov)

– Space.com (www.space.com)