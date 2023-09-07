Քաղաքային կյանք

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Surpasses 100 Minutes of Flight Time on Mars

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 7, 2023
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has achieved a major milestone, accumulating over 100 minutes of flight time on Mars. During its 57th flight on Sunday, Ingenuity covered a distance of 713 feet and remained airborne for 129 seconds, bringing its cumulative Mars air time to 102.4 minutes.

Ingenuity, weighing 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms), landed on Mars with NASA’s Perseverance rover in February 2021. While Perseverance is searching for signs of ancient Martian life in the Jezero Crater, Ingenuity’s primary objective was to demonstrate the feasibility of aerial exploration on the Red Planet’s thin atmosphere. After successfully completing a month-long, five-flight campaign, Ingenuity was granted an extension to serve as a scout for the Perseverance team.

The accomplishments of Ingenuity have implications for future Mars missions. NASA plans to include two similar helicopters in the lander mission that will retrieve Perseverance’s collected samples. Furthermore, the agency is developing larger and more advanced helicopters that could conduct independent Mars exploration, collecting data from inaccessible areas and covering vast regions of the planet’s surface.

Ingenuity’s groundbreaking success opens doors for enhanced exploration capabilities on Mars and paves the way for advancements in aerial technology. Its achievements demonstrate the potential of utilizing helicopters as invaluable tools for scientific research and discovery in extraterrestrial environments.

