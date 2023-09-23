Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

NASA-ն փնտրում է նոր տիեզերանավերի առաջարկներ Safely Deorbit International Space Station-ի համար

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Sep 23, 2023
NASA-ն փնտրում է նոր տիեզերանավերի առաջարկներ Safely Deorbit International Space Station-ի համար

NASA has issued a request for proposal from the U.S. industry for the development of the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), a spacecraft designed to safely deorbit the International Space Station (ISS) upon its retirement. The goal is to prioritize flexibility and safety in the transition.

To enhance competition and maximize value, the acquisition will allow offerors to propose Firm Fixed Price or Cost Plus Incentive Fee for the Design, Development, Test, and Evaluation phase of the project. The remaining contract will be Firm Fixed Price.

The ISS, a joint project of five space agencies (NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA, and CSA), has been a symbol of international cooperation since its launch in 1998. However, with the retirement of the station approaching, it is crucial to ensure a safe deorbiting process.

The future plans involve transitioning the operations in low Earth orbit to commercially-owned and operated platforms. This will ensure continued access to space for research, technology development, and international collaboration.

In the development of the USDV, NASA and its partners have conducted extensive studies and evaluations. While previous plans considered the use of multiple Roscosmos Progress spacecraft for deorbit operations, it has been determined that a dedicated spacecraft with robust capabilities is necessary.

The USDV will focus on the final deorbit activity and will either be a new spacecraft design or a modification of an existing spacecraft. It must be able to function on its first flight, have redundancy, and include anomaly recovery capability to carry out the critical deorbit burn.

The development, testing, and certification of the USDV will take several years, highlighting the importance of a proactive approach to ensure a smooth and safe retirement of the ISS.

Աղբյուր ՝ NASA

By Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Related Post

գիտություն

Կոլումբիայի խայտաբղետ գորտերի վրա մեղմացնող միջոցների հետախուզում և դրա ազդեցությունը

Sep 25, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
գիտություն

Նոր հետազոտությունն ուսումնասիրում է Կոլումբիայի խայտաբղետ գորտերի վրա մեղմացնող միջոցների տեղափոխման ազդեցությունը

Sep 25, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Կոլումբիայի խայտաբղետ գորտերի վրա մեղմացնող միջոցների տեղափոխման ազդեցությունների ուսումնասիրություն

Sep 25, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Կոլումբիայի խայտաբղետ գորտերի վրա մեղմացնող միջոցների հետախուզում և դրա ազդեցությունը

Sep 25, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Նոր հետազոտությունն ուսումնասիրում է Կոլումբիայի խայտաբղետ գորտերի վրա մեղմացնող միջոցների տեղափոխման ազդեցությունը

Sep 25, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Կոլումբիայի խայտաբղետ գորտերի վրա մեղմացնող միջոցների տեղափոխման ազդեցությունների ուսումնասիրություն

Sep 25, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Սըր Բրայան Մեյը հպարտորեն աջակցում է NASA-ի հաջողված աստերոիդների նմուշների հավաքածուին

Sep 25, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments