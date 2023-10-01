Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի տիեզերագնացը և ռուս տիեզերագնացները մեկամյա տիեզերական առաքելությունից հետո վերադարձան Երկիր

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Oct 1, 2023
ՆԱՍԱ-ի տիեզերագնացը և ռուս տիեզերագնացները մեկամյա տիեզերական առաքելությունից հետո վերադարձան Երկիր

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a record-breaking feat, setting the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. The extended stay was a result of their original ride, a Soyuz capsule, being struck by space debris and losing all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan aboard a replacement Soyuz capsule that was launched in February. This capsule was hurriedly sent up to replace the original one after Russian engineers suspected that a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. With concerns about overheating in the absence of cooling, the decision was made for the craft to return to Earth empty.

What was meant to be a 180-day mission ultimately turned into a 371-day stay for Rubio, who spent more time in space than any previous NASA astronaut on a single spaceflight. The record for the longest space mission is held by Russian cosmonauts with a duration of 437 days.

The return of Rubio and his cosmonaut colleagues was delayed due to the unavailability of another Soyuz capsule to launch a fresh crew. However, their replacements arrived nearly two weeks ago, ensuring continued operations at the International Space Station.

Աղբյուրները `
– MM News mobile application

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

գիտություն

Կապը քվազարների և փոշու միջև. պատկերացումներ նոր հետազոտությունից

Oct 1, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Ապշեցուցիչ պատկերը բացահայտում է «Գալակտիկական սոխը» և գրավիտացիոն ոսպնյակի ֆենոմենը

Oct 1, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

NASA-ի OSIRIS-REx-ն ավարտում է պատմական աստերոիդների նմուշի վերադարձի առաքելությունը

Oct 1, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Կապը քվազարների և փոշու միջև. պատկերացումներ նոր հետազոտությունից

Oct 1, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի տիեզերագնացը և ռուս տիեզերագնացները մեկամյա տիեզերական առաքելությունից հետո վերադարձան Երկիր

Oct 1, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Ապշեցուցիչ պատկերը բացահայտում է «Գալակտիկական սոխը» և գրավիտացիոն ոսպնյակի ֆենոմենը

Oct 1, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

NASA-ի OSIRIS-REx-ն ավարտում է պատմական աստերոիդների նմուշի վերադարձի առաքելությունը

Oct 1, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments