Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի OSIRIS-REx պարկուճն ապահով կերպով Երկիր է վերադարձրել աստերոիդի ամենամեծ նմուշը

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 24, 2023
ՆԱՍԱ-ի OSIRIS-REx պարկուճն ապահով կերպով Երկիր է վերադարձրել աստերոիդի ամենամեծ նմուշը

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever scooped up from the surface of an asteroid has successfully returned to Earth. The gumdrop-shaped capsule was released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and landed in the Utah desert, within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City. This marks only the third time in history that an asteroid sample has been brought back to Earth.

The sample was collected three years ago from Bennu, a small asteroid classified as a “near-Earth object.” Bennu holds valuable clues to the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth due to its relatively unchanged chemistry and mineralogy since its formation 4.5 billion years ago. It is believed to contain organic molecules similar to those necessary for the emergence of life.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which launched in September 2016, reached Bennu in 2018 and spent nearly two years orbiting the asteroid before collecting the sample in October 2020. It then embarked on a 1.9 billion-kilometer journey back to Earth, hitting the upper atmosphere at 35 times the speed of sound prior to landing.

The recovery team will retrieve the capsule and ensure the integrity of the vessel and the inner cannister containing the asteroid material. The sample will be transported to a clean room for initial examination before being distributed to scientists around the world for further analysis. The main portion of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue to explore another near-Earth asteroid called Apophis.

Աղբյուր `Reuters

By Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Related Post

գիտություն

ISRO-ն Լուսնից նմուշներ վերադարձնելու առաքելություններ է մշակում

Sep 24, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
գիտություն

Աշնանային գիշերահավասար՝ օրվա և գիշերվա հավասար արբանյակային պատկեր

Sep 24, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Հայտնաբերվել է, որ մեդուզա օժտված է առաջադեմ ուսուցման կարողություններով, վիճարկելով նախկին պատկերացումները

Sep 24, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

ISRO-ն Լուսնից նմուշներ վերադարձնելու առաքելություններ է մշակում

Sep 24, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Աշնանային գիշերահավասար՝ օրվա և գիշերվա հավասար արբանյակային պատկեր

Sep 24, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Հայտնաբերվել է, որ մեդուզա օժտված է առաջադեմ ուսուցման կարողություններով, վիճարկելով նախկին պատկերացումները

Sep 24, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Ավստրալիայում հայտնաբերվել է հնագույն մեգամոնոդոնտիումի սարդի բրածո. պատկերացումներ սարդերի էվոլյուցիայի և լանդշաֆտի փոփոխությունների մասին

Sep 24, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments