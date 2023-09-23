Քաղաքային կյանք

NASA-ն, Lonestar-ը և Մեն կղզին համագործակցում են Լուսնի վրա տվյալների անվտանգ պահպանման համար՝ օգտագործելով Blockchain-ը

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 23, 2023
NASA-ն, Lonestar-ը և Մեն կղզին համագործակցում են Լուսնի վրա տվյալների անվտանգ պահպանման համար՝ օգտագործելով Blockchain-ը

In a groundbreaking partnership, space agency NASA, computer startup Lonestar, and the Isle of Man are set to revolutionize data storage by utilizing blockchain technology to securely store information on the moon. This innovative venture aims to create a secure and unalterable record of lunar missions, preserving crucial data on spacecraft, cargo, and mission objectives.

The potential applications of blockchain in lunar exploration are vast. By leveraging the distributed ledger technology, organizations and space agencies engaged in lunar missions can enhance data accuracy and transparency. Blockchain’s inherent immutability ensures that information stored on the moon remains safe from tampering or alteration.

However, the collaborative initiative does not stop at lunar missions. It also aims to safeguard Earth’s secrets in the event that our planet becomes uninhabitable. By utilizing blockchain as a secure storage solution on the moon, important data and vital knowledge can be preserved for future generations.

Imagine a scenario where crucial scientific, historical, or cultural information could be stored away from Earth, protecting it from any potential catastrophic events. The collaboration between NASA, Lonestar, and the Isle of Man paves the way for such a possibility.

Blockchain technology, originally designed to power cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, has proven to be a versatile tool for secure data management. Its decentralized nature and cryptographic protection make it an ideal choice for creating an immutable data storage solution on the moon.

This groundbreaking collaboration represents a significant step forward in the exploration and utilization of the lunar surface. By harnessing the power of blockchain, NASA, Lonestar, and the Isle of Man are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space exploration and data storage.

Աղբյուրները `
– BBC Science Focus

