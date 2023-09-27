Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի տիեզերագնաց Ֆրենկ Ռուբիոն վերադարձել է Երկիր Միջազգային տիեզերակայանում մեկամյա առաքելությունից հետո

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Sep 27, 2023
ՆԱՍԱ-ի տիեզերագնաց Ֆրենկ Ռուբիոն վերադարձել է Երկիր Միջազգային տիեզերակայանում մեկամյա առաքելությունից հետո

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

Աղբյուրները `
– NASA/Bill Ingalls

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

Related Post

գիտություն

Հաստատում. Black Hole M87*-ը պտտվում է

Sep 27, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Նոր տեսահոլովակը բացահայտում է Էտա Կարինեի ժայթքումը երկու դար առաջ

Sep 27, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի տիեզերագնացը Երկիր է վերադարձել 371 օր տիեզերքում ռեկորդ սահմանելուց հետո

Sep 27, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Հաստատում. Black Hole M87*-ը պտտվում է

Sep 27, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Նոր տեսահոլովակը բացահայտում է Էտա Կարինեի ժայթքումը երկու դար առաջ

Sep 27, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

ՆԱՍԱ-ի տիեզերագնացը Երկիր է վերադարձել 371 օր տիեզերքում ռեկորդ սահմանելուց հետո

Sep 27, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Չանդրայան-3 Առաքելություն. Սառեցված ճանապարհորդությունը ավարտվում է

Sep 27, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments