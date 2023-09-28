Հեքիաթների շրջանակների առեղծվածը ընդլայնվում է. արհեստական ​​ինտելեկտը նրանց նույնացնում է 15 երկրներում

The origins of fairy circles, round discs of barren dirt, have long fascinated scientists. Previously, these circles were only found in Southern Africa’s Namib Desert and the Australian outback. However, a new study using artificial intelligence (AI) has identified vegetation patterns resembling fairy circles in hundreds of locations across 15 countries on three continents, suggesting that this phenomenon is more widespread than previously thought. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analyzed high-resolution satellite images of arid ecosystems from around the world to search for patterns resembling fairy circles. The neural network used in the study was trained to recognize fairy circles by analyzing images from Namibia and Australia.

The study identified 263 dryland locations that exhibited circular patterns similar to fairy circles. These locations were found across Africa, Madagascar, Midwestern Asia, and central and Southwest Australia. However, not all of these patterns met the criteria for being considered fairy circles, as defined by Dr. Stephan Getzin, a researcher at the University of Göttingen. Fairy circles are characterized by a strongly ordered, spatially periodic pattern, which was not fully present in the identified patterns.

The study also provided insights into the environmental conditions associated with the formation of fairy circles. The patterns were most likely to occur in very dry, sandy soils that were high-alkaline and low in nitrogen. These patterns were found to play a role in stabilizing ecosystems and increasing resistance to disturbances.

The expansion of fairy circle sightings and the use of AI to identify them provide new avenues for research into their origins and formation mechanisms. While the exact causes may differ from site to site, this study contributes to a better understanding of these mysterious natural phenomena.

