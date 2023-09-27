Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Գաղթող կուզ կետերը ժիր վարքագիծ են դրսևորում ջրիմուռներով

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Sep 27, 2023
Գաղթող կուզ կետերը ժիր վարքագիծ են դրսևորում ջրիմուռներով

New research suggests that migrating humpback whales engage in playful behavior with seaweed. Dr. Olaf Meynecke, from Griffith University’s Coastal and Marine Research Center, previously observed whales rolling in sandy substrates as a possible means of removing dead skin cells and parasites. Now, his latest study focuses on the interaction of baleen whales, specifically humpback whales, with clumps of kelp and seaweed.

The study, titled “What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon,” highlights that this behavior is consistent across different populations worldwide. Dr. Meynecke analyzed aerial observations on the east coast of Australia and documented interactions from around the world. The interactions involved 163 baleen whales, with humpback whales being the most prevalent.

According to Dr. Meynecke, there are two plausible theories for this behavior: play and self-medication. The whales may engage in playful behavior with seaweed, but there could also be additional benefits such as learning, socializing, ectoparasite removal, and skin treatment using the antibacterial properties of brown algae.

Identifying this behavior across different populations is crucial for understanding the habitat preferences of humpback whales and shedding light on the complex behaviors they exhibit. This research demonstrates that there is still much to learn about these magnificent creatures.

Source: Jan-Olaf Meynecke et al, What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon, Journal of Marine Science and Engineering (2023).

Source: Griffith University (Phys.org)

Սահմանումներ:
– Baleen whales: Whales that have baleen plates instead of teeth and filter-feed on small organisms.
– Ectoparasites: Parasites that live on the external surface of their host.

Մեջբերում:
Phys.org. “Migrating humpback whales around the world seen rolling in and playing with seaweed.” Phys.org, 27 September 2023.
(No URL provided in the source article)

By Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Related Post

գիտություն

Ճապոնական SLIM Lunar Lander-ը նկարահանել է Երկրի սարսափելի պատկերը

Sep 27, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
գիտություն

Գիտնականները կարծում են, որ կարող են վերակենդանացնել անհետացած Թասմանյան վագրը՝ օգտագործելով ՌՆԹ-ի հաջորդականությունը

Sep 27, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
գիտություն

Հնդկաստանի Chandrayaan-3-ը վայրէջք է կատարել Լուսնի հարավային բևեռի մոտ, բայց ոչ բևեռային տարածաշրջանում

Sep 27, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Ճապոնական SLIM Lunar Lander-ը նկարահանել է Երկրի սարսափելի պատկերը

Sep 27, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Գիտնականները կարծում են, որ կարող են վերակենդանացնել անհետացած Թասմանյան վագրը՝ օգտագործելով ՌՆԹ-ի հաջորդականությունը

Sep 27, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Հնդկաստանի Chandrayaan-3-ը վայրէջք է կատարել Լուսնի հարավային բևեռի մոտ, բայց ոչ բևեռային տարածաշրջանում

Sep 27, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Կլիմայի վրա ազդող ամպերի մեջ հայտնաբերված միկրոպլաստիկ նյութեր

Sep 27, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments