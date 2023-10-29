Մարսքեյքերի նոր պատկերացումներ. Կարմիր մոլորակի վրա թրթռումային ակտիվության ուսումնասիրություն

Scientists have recently unraveled the source behind the most powerful recorded tremor on Mars, shedding new light on the planet’s seismic activity. Contrary to initial assumptions of a meteorite impact, it appears that the seismic event, known as ‘S1222a’, was caused by immense tectonic forces within Mars’ crust. This groundbreaking discovery, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, was led by a team of international researchers, spearheaded by the University of Oxford.

Marsquakes, akin to earthquakes on Earth, are vibrations that occur on the Martian surface. While researchers had previously detected various tremors caused by meteorite impacts through the InSight lander mission, this particular event’s vibrational signal had perplexingly similar characteristics. Accordingly, the team embarked on an international search, collaborating with space agencies such as the European Space Agency, Chinese National Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organization, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency.

Despite Mars being smaller in size compared to Earth, its land surface bears resemblance due to the absence of oceans. Dr. Benjamin Fernando, in charge of the study, aimed to survey the colossal expanse of 144 million square kilometers. This marked the first project that united all Mars orbiting missions, fueling a collective effort to explore the Red Planet.

After months of extensive investigation, no new craters were found, debunking the earlier assumption of a meteorite impact. Instead, the seismic event’s true origin was linked to the release of tremendous tectonic forces within Mars’ interior. This revelation suggests that Mars might be more vibrationally active than previously believed, challenging the notion of its dormant plate tectonics.

Dr. Fernando commented, “We still think that Mars has no active plate tectonics today, so this event may have been caused by a release of pressure within the Martian crust.” These groundbreaking findings hold significant implications for future human habitation on Mars, providing crucial knowledge to ensure safe settlement.

This study underscores the importance of international collaboration and the need for diverse instruments on Mars to unravel its mysteries. As InSight’s mission approaches its conclusion in December 2022, scientists are now applying the insights gained from this research to upcoming missions, including lunar missions and explorations of Saturn’s moon, Titan.

Հաճ. տրվող հարցեր

What are Marsquakes?

Marsquakes are seismic events that occur on the Martian surface, similar to earthquakes on Earth. These vibrations, also known as Marsquakes, provide valuable insights into the planet’s interior structure and geology.

How do scientists study Marsquakes?

Scientists study Marsquakes using lander missions like NASA’s InSight mission. These missions deploy seismometers to detect and record the vibrations caused by Marsquakes. By analyzing the data captured by these instruments, researchers can gain a better understanding of Mars’ seismic activity.

Why is understanding Mars’ seismic activity important?

Understanding Mars’ seismic activity is crucial for various reasons. It helps scientists comprehend the planet’s internal dynamics, the presence of tectonic forces, and its potential for supporting human habitation in the future. Additionally, studying Marsquakes contributes to our broader understanding of planetary geology and the evolution of rocky planets.

(Note: Unfortunately, I could not find the original source for this article.)