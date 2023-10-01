Պատրաստվում ենք կյանքին Լուսնի և Մարսի վրա. անալոգային տիեզերական հաստատություններ

An essential aspect of preparing for human colonization on the Moon or Mars is practice. To mimic the conditions of these extraterrestrial environments, ‘spaces’ known as analogue space facilities are being constructed here on Earth. While the experience may not fully replicate weightlessness, these facilities aim to simulate various aspects of the intended destination, be it the Moon, Mars, or a space station.

These analogue space facilities serve a dual purpose. Firstly, they provide training for astronauts, helping them acclimate to the unique challenges they will face in space. Secondly, they provide a platform for researchers to study the behaviors and physiological changes experienced by individuals living in confined isolation under hostile and unpleasant conditions.

Researchers collect samples of astronaut’s spit, urine, blood, and fecal matter to study changes in their gut microbiome, stress levels, and immune responses. Around 20 analogue space facilities exist around the world, located in desolate places that resemble the landscapes of other planets. For example, one such facility spans 1,200 square feet and is located on a mountain desert in Hawaii at an elevation of 8,200 feet, mirroring the Martian landscape.

To further enhance the authenticity, dwellers in these analogue space facilities communicate via phones that introduce a 20-minute signal delay, similar to what would be experienced in outer space. Additionally, they consume frozen foods and even compost their own waste, emulating the challenges of life on another planet.

However, living in these facilities can be challenging. An article in Undark highlights the case of a female volunteer who experienced difficulty reintegrating into regular life after spending eight months in a Russian analogue facility. This suggests that the psychological impact of isolation and confinement in these simulated environments should not be underestimated.

In conclusion, analogue space facilities play a vital role in preparing humans for life on the Moon or Mars. These training spaces not only help astronauts become familiar with the unique conditions they will encounter but also provide valuable insights for researchers on how the human body and mind adapt to extreme environments. By studying the behavior, physiology, and psychological effects of living in these simulated settings, we can better prepare for the challenges that lie ahead when venturing beyond Earth.

Սահմանումներ:

– Analog space facilities: Spaces on Earth designed to simulate the conditions of other planets or space environments.

– Gut microbiome: The community of microorganisms residing in the digestive tract that play a crucial role in digestion and overall health.

Աղբյուրները `

Undark (no URL provided)