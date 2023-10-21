Coral Larval Settlement. Հասկանալով դերը միկրոօրգանիզմների

Reef restoration efforts heavily rely on successful coral larval settlement, but with the increasing disruptions caused by climate change-related disturbances, achieving reliable settlement under aquaculture conditions has become a challenge. However, a recent study conducted by researchers aimed to investigate the role of microorganisms in coral larval settlement.

The study focused on the settlement of larvae from the coral species Acropora tenuis, which were exposed to microbial biofilms grown under different conditions. The biofilm community composition was analyzed using gene sequencing techniques. The researchers found that diverse biofilm communities correlated with strong larval settlement. Specific taxa, such as Myxoccales sp., Granulosicoccus sp., Alcanivoraceae sp., unassigned JTB23 sp. (Gammaproteobacteria), and Pseudovibrio denitrificans, were associated with high settlement. On the other hand, taxa closely related to Reichenbachiella agariperforans, Pleurocapsa sp., Alcanivorax sp., Sneathiella limmimaris, as well as several diatom and brown algae were associated with low settlement.

The study also revealed the presence of specific nodes in the microbial network that facilitated connections between low and high-settlement communities. This information provides insights into the community-assembly mechanisms that drive settlement.

Enhancing coral larval settlement in aquaculture is crucial for reef restoration programs. By understanding the specific microbial taxa associated with settlement-inducing biofilms, researchers can develop strategies to improve coral larval settlement and ultimately support the long-term survival of coral reefs.

Coral aquaculture plays a significant role in large-scale restoration efforts. It involves the cultivation of corals in specialized aquaria, which can be achieved through asexual or sexual propagation. Sexual propagation, in particular, offers benefits such as genetic diversity and reduced harm to adult coral colonies. However, the understanding of the environmental cues necessary for larval settlement and metamorphosis is still limited.

Previous research has shown that crustose coralline algae (CCA) and their associated microbial biofilms can trigger settlement in various marine invertebrate species. Larval choice experiments with CCA-associated biofilms have indicated specific microbial taxa that influence settlement. For example, certain bacterial species and organic compounds like tetrabromopyrrole (TBP) have been shown to induce metamorphosis in coral larvae. However, the specific microbial taxa or metabolites involved in coral larval recruitment are still not well-known.

This study utilized settlement choice experiments and molecular approaches to analyze the microbial communities associated with coral larval settlement. The researchers characterized the microbial biofilms using gene sequencing and constructed co-occurrence networks to understand the structure of microbial communities that correlated with different levels of settlement. Through this analysis, they identified key microbial taxa that were integral to the settlement-inducing biofilms and served as links between modules within the network.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the microbial interactions with coral larvae and their role in settlement. The identified microbial taxa associated with high settlement have the potential to improve coral aquaculture for reef restoration efforts.

