Նեյտրոնային աստղերի բախում. Երկրի համար պոտենցիալ սպառնալիքի ուսումնասիրություն

Scientists in the United States recently conducted a groundbreaking study to determine the proximity at which a neutron star collision could pose a significant threat to life on Earth. This celestial event, known as a kilonova, is one of the most intense and explosive occurrences in the known universe. The research, led by Haille Perkins from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, shed light on the potential dangers associated with kilonovae.

During a kilonova, lethal forms of radiation, such as gamma rays, cosmic rays, and x-rays, are released into space. If a neutron star merger were to transpire within approximately 36 light-years of our planet, the resulting radiation could potentially trigger an extinction-level event. The immense force generated during the collision creates a particle blast that could devastate Earth’s ozone layer, leaving it vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation for an extended period of 1,000 years.

Of all the fatal particles examined, cosmic rays emerged as the most concerning. The collision in space initiates the formation of a cosmic ray bubble, which extends to engulf everything in its path, bombarding the Earth with highly energetic and charged particles. Equally alarming are the gamma rays. When these rays collide with the surrounding stardust, known as the interstellar medium, they may emit x-rays capable of ionizing Earth’s ozone layer. However, it is important to note that for the effects of gamma rays to have a significant impact, the Earth would need to be within about 16 light-years from the epicenter of the event.

Despite these findings, it is essential to remain calm as kilonovae are considered rare occurrences. Other more common events such as solar flares, asteroid impacts, and supernova explosions pose a more immediate risk to our planet. Scientists believe that studying kilonovae, like the one that occurred 130 million light-years away in 2017, can provide valuable insights into the origins of heavy elements such as platinum, uranium, and gold.

FAQ:

Հարց: Ի՞նչ է կիլոնովան:

A: A kilonova is an incredibly powerful and explosive event that occurs when two neutron stars collide.

Q: What are the potential threats associated with kilonovae?

A: Kilonovae pose a significant threat due to the release of lethal radiation, such as gamma rays, cosmic rays, and x-rays, which can harm life on Earth.

Q: How close does a neutron star collision need to be to threaten Earth?

A: According to the study, a neutron star merger occurring within approximately 36 light-years of Earth could potentially trigger an extinction-level event.

Q: Are there other cosmic events that pose a higher risk than kilonovae?

A: Yes, more common events like solar flares, asteroid impacts, and supernova explosions are considered to have a higher probability of being harmful.