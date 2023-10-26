Աստղագետներն առաջին ինֆրակարմիր Ավրորայի ականատեսն են եղել Ուրանի վրա՝ լույս սփռելով տարօրինակ մագնիսական դաշտերի վրա

A groundbreaking discovery has been made by astronomers, as they observed an infrared aurora on the planet Uranus for the very first time. This exciting development offers valuable insights into the peculiar magnetic fields that exist on the distant icy giants in our solar system.

Aurorae, commonly known as the Northern and Southern Lights, are typically caused by solar winds colliding with highly charged particles in Earth’s atmosphere. This collision ionizes the particles, causing them to emit light and creating the mesmerizing green and purple displays we see in the polar regions.

Similar forms of aurora have been observed on other planets, such as the troubled skies of Jupiter and its moons. In 1986, the Voyager 2 probe provided the first glimpse of ultraviolet aurorae on Uranus. However, this recent discovery marks the first time that an infrared aurora has been documented on the planet.

Unlike Earth’s atmosphere, which is primarily composed of nitrogen and oxygen, Uranus has an atmosphere dominated by hydrogen and helium. As a result, the aurorae on Uranus emit light in wavelengths outside of the visible spectrum, such as infrared. This means that these celestial displays remain invisible to the human eye, lacking the vibrant colors seen on our home planet.

Nonetheless, using the powerful Keck II telescope in Hawaii, scientists were able to observe and analyze the specific wavelengths of infrared light emitted by Uranus. They focused on the infrared light emitted by a charged particle called H3+, which helps gauge the particle’s temperature and atmospheric density.

The researchers found that the density of H3+ in Uranus’s atmosphere increased by a staggering 88 percent, despite minimal changes in temperature. They attribute this to auroral activity generating intensified ionization. These findings provide crucial evidence for the theory that energetic aurorae play a significant role in heating gas giant planets like Uranus, pushing heat from the aurora towards the magnetic equator.

Furthermore, the unusual magnetic fields of Uranus and its icy counterpart Neptune have long puzzled scientists. The magnetic poles of these planets are strangely misaligned with their rotational spin axes. Since auroral activity is closely tied to a planet’s magnetic field, the team believes that studying Uranus’s aurora could help unravel the mystery behind the misaligned magnetic fields.

Interestingly, this research could also shed light on enigmatic processes occurring on Earth, such as geomagnetic reversal, where the planet’s north and south poles effectively switch places. Understanding the impact of these phenomena is crucial for systems reliant on Earth’s magnetic field, including satellites, communications, and navigation.

The groundbreaking study, led by Emma Thomas, a PhD student at the University of Leicester School of Physics and Astronomy, expands our understanding of the distant icy giants in our solar system. By unraveling the mysteries of Uranus’s aurora and unraveling the secrets of its magnetic field, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into other exoplanets with similar characteristics, potentially revealing their suitability for supporting life.

Հաճախակի տրվող հարցեր

Հարց: Ի՞նչ է ավրորան:



A: An aurora is a natural phenomenon caused by the interaction between solar winds and charged particles in a planet’s atmosphere, resulting in the emission of light.

Q: What causes the Northern and Southern Lights on Earth?



A: The Northern and Southern Lights are caused by solar winds colliding with charged particles in Earth’s atmosphere, particularly near the planet’s poles.

Q: Why are aurorae on Uranus invisible to the human eye?



A: Aurorae on Uranus emit light in wavelengths outside of the visible spectrum, such as infrared. Since the human eye can only perceive visible light, these aurorae remain invisible.

Q: How was the infrared aurora on Uranus discovered?



A: Scientists used the Keck II telescope in Hawaii to observe and analyze specific wavelengths of infrared light emitted by the planet Uranus, focusing on the light emitted by a charged particle known as H3+.

Q: How could studying Uranus’s aurora help understand Earth’s magnetic field?



A: Uranus’s misaligned magnetic field provides an opportunity for scientists to study the effects of auroral activity and magnetic fields. This research may offer insights into processes such as geomagnetic reversal, which can impact Earth’s magnetic field and systems reliant on it.