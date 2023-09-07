Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Հնդկաստանի Chandrayaan-3 Lander-ը հանգստանում է նախքան արթնանալը հետագա հետախուզման համար

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 7, 2023
Հնդկաստանի Chandrayaan-3 Lander-ը հանգստանում է նախքան արթնանալը հետագա հետախուզման համար

The Chandrayaan-3 lander, which successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23, is now in sleep mode as it rests through the 14-day lunar night. This historic landing has put India in the elite group of countries that have safely placed a spacecraft on the moon. The primary goals of the mission have been accomplished, with the lander conducting technology demonstrations and data collection focused on analyzing the composition of the moon’s soil and atmosphere.

This mission also marks the first exploration of the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain deposits of water ice. The discovery of water ice would have significant implications for future space exploration missions, as it could be harvested and converted into drinking water and rocket fuel.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a point of national pride in India, with millions of people watching online coverage of the landing. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the mission, stating that scientific efforts will continue to develop a better understanding of the universe for the welfare of humanity.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 lander is in sleep mode because it is not designed to collect scientific data during the lunar night. However, there are hopes that the lander and its rover will be reawakened on September 22.

The lander and rover are equipped with a range of scientific instruments, including a laser for analyzing the moon’s regolith and exosphere, and a seismometer for detecting quakes within the moon’s interior. The ISRO has shared updates on social media, showcasing data points gathered by the lander and rover.

Overall, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a successful endeavor for India, furthering their presence in space exploration and contributing to the scientific understanding of the moon.

Աղբյուրները `
– CNN article: “India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Rests Before Reawakening for Further Exploration” (CNN)
– Twitter profiles of ISRO and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively

By Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Related Post

գիտություն

Մեծ իրադարձություններ և ժամացույցներ՝ նախատեսված Օրեգոնի օղակաձև արևի խավարման համար

Sep 8, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
գիտություն

Նոր մեխանիզմ է հայտնաբերվել գենոմային տպագրության գործընթացում

Sep 8, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Աստղագետները նկատել են, որ Արեգակի նման աստղը բազմիցս սպառվում է սև խոռոչի կողմից

Sep 8, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

Լուրեր

Հանրաճանաչ տեխնոլոգիական YouTube-ը զգուշացնում է Solana Saga կրիպտո հեռախոս գնելու դեմ

Sep 8, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Dow Jones-ի արդյունաբերական միջինը մի փոքր ավելի բարձր է, Apple-ը, Amgen-ը և Microsoft-ը լավագույն շահողների թվում են

Sep 8, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Spotify to Launch Free Audiobook Trial for Subscribers

Sep 8, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
Լուրեր

Vehere-ը գործարկում է NDR 1.3. ցանցի հայտնաբերման և արձագանքման լուծումը

Sep 8, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments