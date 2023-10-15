Ապագա սուպերմայրցամաքը. Pangea Ultima

A recent study published in Nature Geosciences examines the formation of a future supercontinent called Pangea Ultima, which is estimated to occur 250 million years from now. The study, led by the University of Bristol, aims to understand the potential climate changes that could occur as a result of natural processes rather than human-caused climate change.

According to the study, Pangea Ultima’s formation will lead to extreme temperatures, rendering the new supercontinent inhospitable for mammalian life. Two key factors contribute to the drastic rise in temperatures. Firstly, the merging of all continents through tectonic activity will increase volcanism. While volcanoes usually act as temperature regulators by releasing carbon dioxide and naturally warming the planet, excessive volcanism will lead to high levels of carbon dioxide and subsequent temperature increases. Secondly, as the Sun ages, it will emit more energy and heat, further amplifying the rising temperatures on Earth.

The researchers used computer climate models to simulate the environmental conditions of Pangea Ultima, including humidity, rain, wind, and temperature. Their findings suggest that only a small portion, between 8 to 16 percent, of Pangea Ultima’s landmass will remain habitable for mammals. The study predicts temperatures ranging from 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, with high levels of humidity. Such conditions would make it impossible for mammals, including humans, to survive due to their inability to cool their bodies through sweating.

It is important to note that throughout Earth’s history, there have been multiple supercontinents. Pangea, the most recent supercontinent, is the most well-known. The formation of supercontinents is a result of plate tectonics, where the Earth’s surface is divided into plates that collide and subduct over long periods of time.

While Pangea Ultima presents a potentially dire future, it serves as a reminder of the Earth’s complex and ever-changing climate. Understanding the impact of natural processes on climate change can provide insights into future scenarios. Further research on supercontinents will continue to shed light on the habitability of our planet in the coming years and decades.

Աղբյուրները `

– Study published in Nature Geoscience, University of Bristol (no URLs provided)

– Video sources embedded within the original article (no URLs provided)