Հուզմունք ջրերում. Կուզ կետերը վայելում են ջրիմուռներով մերսում

Oct 6, 2023
A group of tourists on a tour off the coast of Perth, Australia, had an extraordinary experience when they encountered two highly excited humpback whales. The tour agency, Whale Watch Western Australia, described the whales’ behavior as they twisted, rolled, and trumpeted their excitement. The source of their enthusiasm? Seaweed.

According to the agency’s blog post, humpback whales of all ages enjoy a seaweed facial. The sensitive skin and tubercles on their rostrum make them receptive to the sensation of a seaweed massage. This encounter was referred to as a “whale day spa,” highlighting the pleasure these creatures derive from the interaction.

During the tour, the tourists also had the opportunity to observe several mother humpback whales with their calves, a group of four male humpbacks, and a pod of Bottlenose dolphins. Whale Watch Western Australia expressed their gratitude for being able to join these magnificent creatures in their socializing and playful activities.

Humpback whales migrate annually in Western Australia, with over 45,000 individuals traveling from the cold feeding grounds of Antarctica to the warmer waters near Kimberly starting in September. The encounter with the excited humpbacks and other marine wildlife made this experience a memorable one for the tourists.

This article provides a glimpse into the joy that humpback whales experience when they engage in a seaweed massage. The sensitivity of their skin and tubercles on their rostrum makes this interaction particularly pleasant for them. It is truly remarkable to witness these intelligent and majestic creatures in their natural habitat, engaging in social and playful behaviors.

– Whale Watch Western Australia blog post
– Whale Watch Western Australia, tour agency

