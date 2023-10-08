Քաղաքային կյանք

Տիեզերագնացներն անցկացնում են տիեզերական քայլարշավ՝ գիտական ​​հետազոտությունների համար նմուշներ հավաքելու համար

Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Oct 8, 2023
Astronauts from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will be performing a spacewalk on Thursday, October 12, to collect samples from the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS) for scientific research purposes. This unique spacewalk will not only involve maintenance work but also the collection of samples to analyze the existence of microorganisms on the external surface of the station.

During the spacewalk, NASA’s Loral O’Hara and ESA’s Andreas Mogensen will be using special tools and swabs to collect samples from various external surfaces of the station. These swabs will then be tested to determine if any microorganisms, such as bacteria or other microbes, have managed to survive in the harsh environment of space. The exterior of the station is exposed to vacuum, extreme temperatures, and increased radiation levels.

The research on microorganisms that can survive in such conditions is crucial for maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the space station. Additionally, studying these resilient microorganisms could also provide valuable insights into potentially beneficial microbes that can withstand harsh environments.

The spacewalk will also involve other maintenance tasks, including the replacement of a high-definition camera on the port truss of the station. This work will help prepare for future spacewalks and ensure the smooth functioning of the station.

The entire spacewalk will be livestreamed on NASA TV, with coverage starting at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on October 12. The spacewalk itself is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and is expected to last for approximately six hours.

This exciting event provides a unique opportunity to witness astronauts in action and learn about the ongoing scientific research conducted aboard the International Space Station.

Աղբյուրները `
- ՆԱՍԱ

By Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

