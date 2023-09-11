Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Նոր հայտնաբերված գիսաստղ Նիշիմուրան հազվագյուտ տեսք ունենալու համար

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Sep 11, 2023
Նոր հայտնաբերված գիսաստղ Նիշիմուրան հազվագյուտ տեսք ունենալու համար

Comet Nishimura, which was only discovered in August, is currently passing by Earth for the first time in over 400 years. This rare celestial event will be visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere for the next couple of days as it sweeps past our planet on September 12.

Measuring about a kilometer across, the comet will come within 125 million kilometers of Earth and can be seen with the naked eye, although using binoculars or a telescope is recommended to get a better view due to its faintness. As the comet gets closer to the Sun, it will become brighter and reach its closest point to our star on September 17 before heading back out of the solar system.

To spot Nishimura from the Northern Hemisphere, observers should look at the northeastern horizon around 1.5 hours before dawn. The comet is expected to rise between the constellations Cancer and Leo and will come close to Venus. This week, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, represents the last feasible chance to see the comet from the Northern Hemisphere before it becomes hidden by the Sun’s glare.

After its journey past the Sun, Nishimura should then be visible in the Southern Hemisphere, appearing low in the evening twilight by the end of the month. The discovery of the comet was made by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, and it bears his name. This is the first visit of Nishimura in approximately 430 years, occurring just before the invention of the telescope by Galileo.

Աղբյուրները `
– NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies
- Մոլորակային հասարակություն
- Associated Press

By Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Related Post

գիտություն

CRISPR-ի ավելի անվտանգ այլընտրանք. ճապոնացի հետազոտողները մշակում են գեների խմբագրման նոր տեխնիկա՝ ավելի քիչ չնախատեսված մուտացիաներով

Sep 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
գիտություն

2023 թվականի աստղագիտական ​​լուսանկարիչ անվանակարգի հաղթողները

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
գիտություն

Ռուս և ԱՄՆ տիեզերագնացները միանում են Միջազգային տիեզերակայանին Ուկրաինայի շուրջ լարվածության պայմաններում

Sep 16, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

տեխնոլոգիա

Հայացք գեներատիվ արվեստի էվոլյուցիայի «GEN/GEN. Generative Generations» ցուցահանդեսում

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Թաիլանդում թվային ակտիվների կանոնակարգերի համապարփակ ակնարկ

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Ինչպես օգտագործել անվճար Fire Redeem կոդերը պրեմիում խաղային իրերի համար

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Pokémon GO-ի մեկնարկը հինդի լեզվով

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments