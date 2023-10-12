Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Ինչպես ապահով կերպով նկարահանել արևի խավարումը ձեր բջջային հեռախոսով

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Oct 12, 2023
Ինչպես ապահով կերպով նկարահանել արևի խավարումը ձեր բջջային հեռախոսով

You can capture the solar eclipse on your cellphone, but not in its full glory. According to Scott Fisher, an astronomy lecturer at the University of Oregon, there might be a technical limitation where the sun doesn’t appear large enough on the screen to view it well. Taking a still image of the eclipse is easier than recording a video because there is less exposure time. Fisher recommends using a tripod or leaning your phone against a stable object to avoid hand jitters while recording the video.

It is important to note that it is never safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse without the appropriate eyewear protection as the solar radiation can damage the retina. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient, as they do not provide enough protection. Safe solar viewers must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard and must meet certain requirements such as blocking no more than 0.00032% of sunlight, being free of defects, and covering both eyes.

To capture the solar eclipse on your cellphone, it is crucial to use the right solar filter in front of the camera lens. The filter must be specifically made for solar viewing. Carly Stocks, a Utah-based photographer, recommends using filters that screw in front of the lens, but taping one on can also work. The filter should be larger than the lens itself and should be kept on at all times during the viewing experience to ensure the safety of your eyes and camera sensor.

While it is possible to capture the sun during the solar eclipse in selfie mode by placing a solar filter over the front camera lens, it may not result in the best selfie. Stocks explains that the image is likely to be completely black with a tiny sun. However, you can use a solar viewer or a sheet of solar filter to cover the sun in the frame and get a picture of it. It is important to be cautious of using a smaller filter as it may risk damaging your phone while trying to frame it.

If you don’t have eclipse glasses, handheld viewers can be used to cover both eyes while viewing. Another alternative is to create a do-it-yourself eclipse viewing projector using a cardboard box, a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors, and a piece of aluminum foil. By creating a pinhole in the aluminum foil and projecting the light onto the white sheet of paper, a crescent sun can be seen without directly looking at the sun.

The solar eclipse on Saturday will be viewable in several U.S. states including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona.

Աղբյուրները `
– USA Today
- ՆԱՍԱ
– Space.com

By Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Related Post

գիտություն

Նոր հետազոտությունները ցույց են տալիս, որ ճառագայթման արագ պայթյունները կապված են նեյտրոնային աստղերի աստղաշարժերի հետ

Oct 12, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
գիտություն

Երկրի տեկտոնական թիթեղների դինամիկ աշխարհը

Oct 12, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
գիտություն

Ximena Aguilar Vega: Ուսումնասիրելով լեհերի գույները

Oct 12, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Նոր հետազոտությունները ցույց են տալիս, որ ճառագայթման արագ պայթյունները կապված են նեյտրոնային աստղերի աստղաշարժերի հետ

Oct 12, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Երկրի տեկտոնական թիթեղների դինամիկ աշխարհը

Oct 12, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Ximena Aguilar Vega: Ուսումնասիրելով լեհերի գույները

Oct 12, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Որոշ աստերոիդներ կարող են պարունակել ծանր տարրեր Պարբերական աղյուսակից դուրս

Oct 12, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments