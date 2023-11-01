Giant Dinosaur Carcasses: A Key Food Source for Carnivorous Predators?

New research suggests that giant dinosaur carcasses, such as those of sauropod dinosaurs with long necks, may have served as a significant food source for large carnivorous predators. The study conducted by Cameron Pahl and Luis Ruedas from Portland State University, alongside their colleagues, reveals that meat-eating dinosaurs thrived in ecosystems abundant with both living and dead prey. The researchers propose that during the dry season, when many animals would perish, the carnivores would feast on the carcasses and store the fat in their tails to sustain them until the next dry season.

To validate this hypothesis, the scientists utilized a simplified virtual simulation of a dinosaur ecosystem based on the Jurassic-aged Morrison Formation found in western North America. The simulation consisted of large predators like Allosaurus, alongside sauropods, their carcasses, and an infinite supply of huntable stegosaurs. The results of the simulation demonstrated that large theropods, like Allosaurus, could have evolved to primarily subsist on sauropod carrion.

What was particularly interesting was that even when other huntable prey was available to the carnivores, selection pressure favored scavenging over hunting. The researchers concluded that scavenging from sauropod carcasses was more profitable in such ecosystems. This suggests that the predators in these environments may have developed specialized traits to detect and exploit large carcasses effectively.

It is important to note that the model used in this research is a simplified abstraction of a complex system. Its results could be influenced by the inclusion of additional variables, such as different dinosaur species or various characteristics of the simulated dinosaurs’ life history. Nonetheless, this study sheds light on the potential significance of giant dinosaur carcasses as a dietary resource for carnivorous predators, challenging our understanding of ancient ecosystems and the dynamics within them.

