Նոր հայտնագործությունները լույս են սփռում մետաղից աղքատ աստղերի ծագման վրա

A recent breakthrough in astronomical research has unveiled new insights into the origins of metal-poor stars. An international team of astronomers, led by Vinicius M. Placco of the University of São Paulo, has made a groundbreaking discovery using the Gemini High-resolution Optical SpecTrograph (GHOST) at the Gemini South telescope in Chile. Their findings, published on the pre-print server arXiv, reveal the detection of a new extremely metal-poor star.

Metal-poor stars are a rare find in the universe, making this discovery particularly significant. Only a few thousand stars with iron abundances [Fe/H] below -2.0 have been identified thus far. Adding to this shortlist of metal-poor stars allows astronomers to deepen their understanding of the chemical evolution of the universe.

The star in question, known as SPLUS J1424−2542, was first detected in 2019 as part of the Southern Photometric Local Universe Survey (S-PLUS). Located approximately 25,500 light-years away from Earth, SPLUS J1424−2542 possesses a mass of about 0.84 solar masses and an estimated age of 10 billion years. Its effective temperature is approximately 4,750 K.

Building upon previous studies, the team conducted GHOST observations of SPLUS J1424−2542, enabling them to undertake a comprehensive chemical analysis of the star. The observations confirmed that SPLUS J1424−2542 is indeed an extremely metal-poor star, with a metallicity level of approximately -3.39.

One of the most intriguing findings is that SPLUS J1424−2542 exhibits an enhancement in heavy elements. Coupled with its low metallicity and carbon to iron ratio, this suggests that the star likely formed from a gas cloud contaminated by at least two progenitor populations. These progenitors include the supernova explosion from a metal-free star with an estimated mass of 11.3-13.4 solar masses and the aftermath of a binary neutron star merger with masses of about 1.66 and 1.27 solar masses.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the formation and evolution of metal-poor stars, providing valuable insights into the early stages of the universe. By studying these rare objects, astronomers hope to uncover more secrets about the chemical composition and history of our cosmic surroundings.

Q: What is a metal-poor star?

A: A metal-poor star is a stellar object with a low abundance of heavy elements, such as iron, compared to the Sun and other stars.

Q: Why are metal-poor stars important?

A: Metal-poor stars help astronomers understand the chemical evolution of the universe and provide valuable information about the early stages of star formation.

Q: How was SPLUS J1424−2542 detected?

A: SPLUS J1424−2542 was first detected in 2019 as part of the Southern Photometric Local Universe Survey (S-PLUS).

Q: What are the implications of the enhanced heavy element presence in SPLUS J1424−2542?

A: The enhanced heavy element presence suggests that the star was formed from a gas cloud contaminated by multiple progenitor populations, such as supernova explosions and neutron star mergers.

Q: What does this discovery mean for our understanding of the universe?

A: This discovery deepens our knowledge of the chemical composition and evolution of the universe, providing insights into the early stages of star formation and the origins of metal-poor stars.