A Complete Genomic Database for Pangolins Strengthens Conservation Efforts

A new study titled “Pangolin Genomes Offer Key Insights and Resources for the World’s Most Trafficked Wild Mammals,” published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, presents a comprehensive genomic database for pangolins. Pangolins, also known as scaly anteaters, are unique mammals covered in scales and are found in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. This new genomic data will be essential for the conservation of these threatened animals.

Pangolins face numerous threats, including illegal trafficking for their meat and alleged medicinal properties, as well as habitat destruction due to deforestation. With eight surviving species, pangolins have become the focus of conservation efforts, particularly because they are the most trafficked wild mammals on Earth and were mistakenly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genomics is a vital tool in wildlife research as it provides valuable data on species demarcation, diversity, historical trajectories, and adaptive capacity. It also aids in tracking illegally traded individuals and dismantling trafficking networks. Therefore, the publication of this genomic database for pangolins is significant in filling major gaps in research on these creatures.

The study successfully sequenced, assembled, and annotated the genomes of multiple pangolin species, including the giant pangolin, black-bellied pangolin, Temminck’s pangolin, Indian pangolin, and Philippine pangolin. Additionally, the researchers identified a potentially new pangolin species through the analysis of previously released genomic data. This comprehensive set of pangolin genomes will contribute to a better understanding of their evolution and provide crucial information for effective conservation strategies.

Notably, this collaborative study involved researchers from Africa, Asia, and Europe, offering a global perspective on pangolin evolution. The authors hope that the availability of these genomes will stimulate further genetic research that will aid in the protection and conservation of pangolins and their habitats.

Աղբյուրները `

– Study: “Pangolin Genomes Offer Key Insights and Resources for the World’s Most Trafficked Wild Mammals,” Molecular Biology and Evolution (Oxford University Press) – DOI: 10.1093/molbev/msad190