A new analysis of fossil data from North and South America suggests that the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event, which wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, also had a significant impact on plant life. Previous global studies of the fossil record had suggested that no major plant families went extinct during this event. However, the new study, published in the journal Cambridge Prisms: Extinction, found that more than 50% of plant species went extinct.

The researchers analyzed emerging fossil data from various locations, including the United States, Colombia, and Argentina. They found evidence of significant plant species loss at each site, indicating a true plant extinction. This challenges the previous belief that plants were not significantly affected by the K-Pg extinction.

To understand what happened to plants during this extinction event, the researchers emphasized the importance of having suitable fossil collections. They also noted that studying plant fossils from before and after the extinction, as well as having multiple indicators, helps to provide a more complete understanding of the event’s impact on plant life.

The findings of this study have important implications for modern conservation efforts. The extinction of an entire modern plant family, such as beeches, chestnuts, and oaks, would require the loss of all the species belonging to that family. Therefore, focusing solely on saving individual species may not be enough to prevent the extinction of entire plant families.

The researchers also highlighted the transformative effect of mass extinctions on ecosystems. The K-Pg extinction event led to the rise and dominance of flowering plants and the establishment of tropical rainforests, which are crucial for biodiversity.

By comparing different locations, the study revealed that the impacts of the extinction event were not uniform. Factors like distance from the impact site and susceptibility to freezing conditions influenced the severity of plant extinctions in different regions. The tropics, in particular, may have been more severely affected due to their aversion to freezing temperatures and high biodiversity.

This research serves as a reminder that plant species extinctions during the K-Pg extinction event were significant and shaped the evolution of our modern world. It also highlights the importance of recognizing the current biodiversity crisis and taking action to prevent further extinctions, as it could have ecological impacts comparable to the K-Pg extinction.

Source:

– Peter Wilf, et al. “Extinction of deep-time plants at the K-Pg boundary was a real extinction”, Cambridge Prisms: Extinction, September 2021.