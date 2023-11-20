Լազերային հաղորդակցության նոր փորձը շլացնում է խորը տարածության մեջ

A pioneering experiment has illuminated the potential for a revolutionary method of spacecraft communication. The Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project, embarked on NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, has successfully transmitted a laser message from a distance even greater than that between Earth and the Moon. This historic achievement promises to transform the way spacecraft communicate far beyond our planet.

The DSOC beamed a laser encoded with test data utilizing near-infrared wavelengths from a staggering distance of 16 million kilometers (10 million miles) away. To complete this exceptional feat, the laser signal was directed towards the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in California. This groundbreaking technology demonstration exhibited the farthest-ever utilization of optical communication.

Optical communications have been utilized previously from Earth’s orbit, but never with such enormous distances. Unlike traditional radio waves, laser beams contain tightly packed waves that can transmit significantly more data. By capitalizing on the oscillations of light waves, optical communication can encode an immense amount of information. These light waves travel in the same direction at the same wavelength, making laser communication ideal for sending massive quantities of data at unprecedented speeds.

The successful deployment of optical communication holds tremendous potential for future space missions. By effectively transmitting more data, spacecraft can carry high-resolution scientific instruments and achieve faster communication, opening up possibilities for video livestreams from distant celestial bodies. This advancement will undoubtedly revolutionize the way scientists and researchers conduct space missions and pave the way for human exploration of deep space.

However, challenges remain for this nascent technology. As the distance increases, the precision required to maintain the laser beam becomes more demanding. Additionally, the farther the light signal travels, the weaker it becomes, resulting in potential lag times in communication. For instance, the recent laser test took approximately 50 seconds for photons to travel from Psyche to Earth. As Psyche further distances itself from our planet, the round-trip time for the photons is expected to increase to approximately 20 minutes.

Despite these challenges, the initial results of the DSOC experiment have been highly promising. The collaboration between the DSOC and Psyche operations teams ensured the seamless integration of ground assets and flight transceivers. While more work lies ahead, this momentous achievement demonstrates the successful exchange of “bits of light” to and from deep space. This remarkable breakthrough opens up a new frontier in space exploration, shaping the future of interplanetary communication.

Հաճախակի տրվող հարցեր

1. What is optical communication?

Optical communication is a method of transmitting data using beams of light waves. It differs from traditional radio wave communication by packing vast amounts of data into tightly packed light waves, allowing for faster and more efficient transmission.

2. How does laser communication work?

Laser communication involves encoding data into laser signals and directing these signals towards a receiver using tightly focused laser beams. The receiver then decodes the encoded information, enabling the transmission of data over vast distances in space.

3. What are the advantages of laser communication?

Laser communication offers significant advantages over traditional radio wave communication. It allows for the transmission of much larger amounts of data at faster speeds, enabling high-resolution imagery, video streaming, and more advanced scientific instruments to be utilized in future space missions.

4. What are the challenges of optical communication in deep space?

Deep space optical communication faces challenges such as maintaining precise laser beam alignment over vast distances and dealing with signal degradation. As the distance between the transmitter and receiver increases, maintaining a strong and reliable connection becomes more difficult.

5. How does optical communication impact future space exploration?

Optical communication has the potential to revolutionize space exploration by enabling faster data transmission, allowing for more advanced scientific experiments and providing better communication capabilities for future human missions to deep space destinations like Mars.