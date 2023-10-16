Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Արդյո՞ք բույսերը գիտակից են: Նոր ուսումնասիրությունը մարտահրավեր է նետում «մայր ծառերի» գաղափարին

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Oct 16, 2023
Արդյո՞ք բույսերը գիտակից են: Նոր ուսումնասիրությունը մարտահրավեր է նետում «մայր ծառերի» գաղափարին

Plants, despite lacking brains, pain receptors, and nerves, have long intrigued scientists, religions, and plant enthusiasts as to whether they possess feelings, emotions, and consciousness. While plants do react to their environment and engage in communication with each other, the question of their conscious existence remains a subject of debate.

In the 1973 book “The Secret Life of Plants,” it was claimed that plants thrived when exposed to classical music and reacted to human emotions. Although much of the book has been discredited, the idea still persists, with popular culture often depicting people talking to their plants to influence their well-being.

The concept of “mother trees” gained attention in the 2000s through the work of ecologist Suzanne Simard. She proposed that these oldest and largest trees in an ecosystem actively support younger trees by sending them essential nutrients, carbon, water, and alarm signals through underground fungal networks called mycorrhiza. This idea was later showcased in the film “Avatar.”

In 2006, scientists coined the term “plant neurobiology” to describe the intricate electrical and chemical signaling processes observed in plants. They even discovered neurotransmitters and nerve-like cells, suggesting a coordinated response to their surroundings.

However, a recent study challenges the validity of these claims. The researchers question the scientific evidence behind the studies on mother trees and argue that many of the related books have not undergone peer review. Additionally, conflicting scientific papers undermine the proposed ideas.

One of the main criticisms is that mother trees supposedly help younger trees of the same species, despite being in direct competition for resources. The transfer of carbon between trees through fungi is acknowledged but deemed to have minimal physiological impact. The researchers also highlight methodological flaws in previous experiments, raising doubts about their validity.

The team worries that attributing human-like traits to plants could have harmful consequences. By humanizing plants and assuming they possess adaptive wisdom, there is a risk of underestimating the impact of climate change on forests and making misguided decisions about their protection.

While the debate about plant consciousness continues, it is essential to approach these discussions with rigorous scientific scrutiny and avoid romanticizing plants’ capabilities beyond what can be substantiated.

Աղբյուրները `
– The Secret Life of Plants, 1973
– Suzanne Simard, ecologist and TED Talk speaker
– Study challenging the concept of “mother trees” (source not provided)

