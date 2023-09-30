The Wildlife of Fairy Hill Croft: Wrens and Badgers

Last week, the wildlife at Fairy Hill Croft in the Stewartry of Kirkcudbright made themselves known after the sprawling hawthorn hedge was cut back and “laid.” This action revealed a breathtaking 360-degree view of the surrounding forests, hills, and stone walls. Among the inhabitants of the croft are two species of troglodyte: the wren and the badger.

The wren, resembling a tiny wagtail with a jaunty angled tail, gave its distinct “chip, chip, chip” from the now exposed hawthorn. This diminutive bird added a touch of beauty to the croft’s landscape.

In contrast, the badgers made their presence known in a different manner. Two large setts, watched by buzzards and red kites, reside on either side of the croft. Regular visitors, the badgers often pass through or scavenge the titbits left out for them. Unperturbed by human presence, one large male badger walked past the author at dusk, snuffling as it went.

After the hedge was cut back to a 5ft height, the understorey was cleared of dead branches, leaf mold, and briars. The remaining stubby tree trunks now stand prominently, and retained branches have been trained to cover any gaps. The author, acting as a good crofter, harvested logs for the fire, made charcoal for drawing, and picked berries to make a secret hawthorn and rowan syrup recipe.

However, the clearing of the understorey had unintended consequences. The removal of dead plant matter and the exposure of fresh earth and vegetation attracted both the wrens and badgers. Overnight, a digging party commenced, with the badgers taking advantage of the opportunity for an easy feast.

In the aftermath, the author found holes on both sides of the hedge, collapsing into a field where Aberdeen Angus cows grazed beside a conglomerate boulder from the last ice age. Returning the next night, the badgers continued to rummage for tubers and gnaw exposed hawthorn roots, though causing no further devastation. The author repaired the damage, returning the stones to their resting places and back-filling the tunnels.

In conclusion, Fairy Hill Croft is a haven for wildlife. The wrens and badgers coexist alongside each other and their human neighbor. The croft’s natural beauty and rich biodiversity offer a glimpse into the wonders of the natural world.

Սահմանումներ:

– Troglodyte: A member of a genus of small songbirds, also known as wrens.

– Hawthorn: A shrub or small tree with small white flowers and red berries.

– Badger: A nocturnal mammal with distinctive black and white markings.

Source:

Original article: No URL provided