An Explosive Volcanic Comet Emits Huge Pair of Horns

An enormous volcanic comet named 12P/Pons-Brooks has exploded for the second time in four months, releasing a cloud of ice and gas that resembles a gigantic pair of horns. The comet, which is a cryovolcanic comet, has a solid nucleus and is filled with a combination of ice, dust, and gas known as cryomagma. When the comet is heated by solar radiation, the pressure builds up and causes a violent explosion, propelling the icy material into space through cracks in the nucleus’s shell.

Astronomers detected a large outburst from 12P on October 5, making the comet significantly brighter due to the additional light reflecting from its expanded coma. Over the next few days, the comet’s coma continued to expand, developing its distinctive “peculiar horns.” The irregular shape of the coma is likely due to an irregularity in the shape of 12P’s nucleus. The outflowing gas is being partially obstructed by a notch sticking out on the nucleus, causing the shape of the coma to become more defined and noticeable as the gas expands away from the comet.

12P is currently on a trajectory toward the inner solar system and will slingshot around the sun on its highly elliptical 71-year orbit. It will reach its closest point to Earth on April 21, 2024, before being catapulted back toward the outer solar system. This is the second time this year that 12P has exhibited these eruptive horns, with the previous eruption occurring on July 20. Although the size of the coma during the most recent eruption is unclear, signs indicate that it was “twice as intense” as the first eruption.

As the comet moves closer to the sun, there is a high possibility of witnessing more major eruptions that may be even larger in scale. Another volcanic comet, 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, has also had noticeable eruptions in recent years. In December 2022, it experienced its largest eruption in 12 years and scientists were able to accurately predict one of its eruptions in April of this year.

– British Astronomical Association (BAA)

– Spaceweather.com

- Կենդանի գիտություն