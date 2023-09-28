Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

CALIPSO Lidar Satellite-ն ավարտում է 17-ամյա առաքելությունը

ByԳաբրիել Բոթա

Sep 28, 2023
CALIPSO Lidar Satellite-ն ավարտում է 17-ամյա առաքելությունը

The CALIPSO lidar satellite, a joint project between NASA and France’s CNES, has concluded its scientific mission after 17 years of operation. CALIPSO, which stands for Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation, provided valuable insights into climate, weather, and air quality.

Equipped with a sophisticated lidar system, CALIPSO operated in tandem with the cloud-profiling radar system on the CloudSat satellite to record over 10 billion lidar measurements and inform thousands of scientific reports. The satellite’s measurements helped improve understanding of cloud structures, aerosol layers, and various atmospheric processes.

One of CALIPSO’s notable observations includes capturing the plumes of smoke from the massive wildfires that struck Australia in 2020. The satellite observed smoke reaching the stratosphere, one of the highest plumes ever recorded. CALIPSO’s observations also played a crucial role in detecting and measuring the altitude of ash plumes from volcanic eruptions, aiding in flight safety and avoiding potential hazards.

The legacy of CALIPSO extends beyond its scientific contributions. The satellite fostered an international community of data users, with hundreds of students utilizing CALIPSO lidar data for their graduate research. CALIPSO’s successful mission highlights the importance of partnerships, with contributions from NASA, CNES, the Canadian Space Agency, the Jet Propulsion Lab, Ball Aerospace Corporation, and Fibertek.

The CALIPSO lidar satellite has significantly advanced our understanding of climate, weather, and air quality, leaving a lasting impact on atmospheric science research.

Sources: NASA, CNES, Canadian Space Agency, Jet Propulsion Lab, Ball Aerospace Corporation, Fibertek

By Գաբրիել Բոթա

Related Post

գիտություն

NASA-ի Perseverance Rover-ը ֆիքսել է փոշով լցված մարսյան հորձանուտը

Sep 29, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
գիտություն

Շվեյցարական ժամագործը Գինեսի ռեկորդ է սահմանել ժամացույցի մեջ երկնաքարի ներդիրների քանակով

Sep 29, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
գիտություն

Stoke Space-ի Hopper հրթիռի նախատիպը ցուցադրել է թռիչքի հաջող փորձարկում

Sep 29, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

NASA-ի Perseverance Rover-ը ֆիքսել է փոշով լցված մարսյան հորձանուտը

Sep 29, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Շվեյցարական ժամագործը Գինեսի ռեկորդ է սահմանել ժամացույցի մեջ երկնաքարի ներդիրների քանակով

Sep 29, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Stoke Space-ի Hopper հրթիռի նախատիպը ցուցադրել է թռիչքի հաջող փորձարկում

Sep 29, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Անտառային հրդեհների մշուշն ու ծուխը մաքրվում են՝ թույլ տալով պարզ երկինք և լիալուսին

Sep 29, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments