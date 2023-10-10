Քաղաքային կյանք

Փախած ջերմոցային շեմի հայտնաբերում. պոտենցիալ բնակելի աշխարհների պատկերացումներ

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Oct 10, 2023
In a new study published in The Planetary Science Journal, scientists have made significant advancements in understanding the runaway greenhouse transition and its implications for potentially habitable worlds. The researchers used a statistical framework called Bioverse, along with a survey simulator, to assess the detectability of the demographic imprint of the runaway greenhouse transition.

The study focused on rocky exoplanets orbiting closer to their star than the runaway greenhouse threshold, which is the inner edge of the classical habitable zone. By studying the thermal stratification and inflation of atmospheres on these planets, the researchers aimed to gain insights into the physical and chemical processes that differentiate potentially habitable worlds from others.

The results of their simulations suggest that the runaway greenhouse transition can be detected with high precision using transit photometry. However, it requires a sample size of at least 100 planets with approximately 10% of them having runaway climates.

The European Space Agency’s PLATO mission is identified as the most promising survey in the near future to probe the habitable zone inner edge discontinuity. The researchers also determined survey strategies that maximize the diagnostic power of the obtained data, including a follow-up campaign of planetary mass measurements and considering the fraction of low-mass stars in the target sample.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of observational constraints on the runaway greenhouse transition. Detecting this transition will provide crucial insights into the distribution of atmospheric volatiles among rocky exoplanets, ultimately helping scientists identify the nearest potentially habitable worlds.

Աղբյուրները `
– Detection of the runaway greenhouse threshold (The Planetary Science Journal)

