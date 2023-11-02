NASA-ն հսկայական աստերոիդ է հայտնաբերել Երկրին մոտենալով

Astronomers and NASA experts have recently identified a colossal asteroid that is heading towards Earth. Named Asteroid 2003 UC20, this mammoth space rock measures an astounding 2200 feet wide, comparable in size to a large bridge. Its enormous size has raised concerns as a collision with our planet could potentially result in catastrophic consequences, particularly if it were to strike a densely populated area.

On November 2, Asteroid 2003 UC20 will pass Earth at its nearest distance, approximately 5.2 million kilometers away. While this might sound like a significant distance, in astronomical terms, it is rather close considering the asteroid’s massive proportions. Currently hurtling through space at an astonishing speed of 28694 kilometers per hour, the asteroid poses a potential threat to our planet, hence its classification as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid.

Belonging to the Aten group, Asteroid 2003 UC20 is classified as an Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) with a semi-major axis smaller than Earth’s. The Aten group of asteroids is named after the asteroid 2062 Aten, which was first discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976. These asteroids have orbits that intersect with Earth’s, making them of particular interest to scientists studying the potential risks posed by near-Earth objects.

To detect and monitor such asteroids, NASA and other space agencies rely on an array of powerful telescopes, both in space and on the ground. By continuously scanning the skies, these telescopes aid in the identification and tracking of ancient space rocks like Asteroid 2003 UC20, enabling astronomers to closely monitor their trajectories and predict potential impacts.

While Asteroid 2003 UC20’s pass by Earth is expected to be uneventful, its discovery serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts in place to safeguard our planet from potentially disastrous asteroid collisions. By utilizing advanced technology and collaborative global initiatives like the International Asteroid Warning Network, scientists and space agencies are working tirelessly to protect Earth’s delicate ecosystem from the threats posed by these ancient remnants of our solar system.

