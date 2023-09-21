Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Երբևէ հայտնաբերված ամենահին փայտե կառույցը, որը մատնանշում է առաջադեմ նախնիները

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Sep 21, 2023
Երբևէ հայտնաբերված ամենահին փայտե կառույցը, որը մատնանշում է առաջադեմ նախնիները

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery at Kalambo Falls in Zambia, unearthing the oldest wooden structure ever found, dating back at least 476,000 years. This finding suggests that our ancestors were more advanced than previously believed. The wooden structure, believed to be a platform, walkway, or raised dwelling, was exceptionally well-preserved and showcases evidence of stone tools being used to join two large logs together. A collection of wooden tools, including a wedge and a digging stick, were also discovered at the site.

This discovery challenges the notion that our ancestors were nomadic, as the structure appears to be a permanent dwelling near the waterfalls. The presence of a perennial source of water suggests that our relatives had the capability to plan and construct permanent structures. The study’s lead author, archaeologist Larry Barham, emphasizes that the finding demonstrates the transformative abilities and abstract thinking of our ancestors. He suggests that they used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something that had never previously existed.

The high level of water at Kalambo Falls is believed to have preserved the wooden structure over the centuries. Luminescence dating, a new method used by the researchers, revealed the age of the structure and confirmed that it predates the evolution of Homo sapiens. Previous wooden structures dated back around 9,000 years, making this discovery of great significance in understanding the capabilities of our early ancestors.

This finding highlights the cognitive abilities of our ancestors, including planning, visualization, and the ability to create complex structures. It challenges previous assumptions about the capabilities and lifestyles of early humans. While further research is needed to fully understand the purpose and function of the structure, it is clear that our ancestors possessed the capability for advanced thinking and problem-solving.

Աղբյուրները `
- Բնություն (ամսագիր)

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

գիտություն

Միջազգային տիեզերակայանի ապագան. NASA-ն ծրագրում է վերահսկվող դեորբիտը

Sep 22, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու
գիտություն

ISRO-ն պատրաստվում է վերականգնել հաղորդակցությունը Chandrayaan-3 Lander-ի հետ

Sep 22, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
գիտություն

Isro-ն սպասում է ազդանշանի հաստատմանը Vikram Lander-ից, քանի որ արևի լույսը վերադառնում է լուսնային հարավային բևեռ

Sep 22, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու

Դուք կարոտել եք

գիտություն

Միջազգային տիեզերակայանի ապագան. NASA-ն ծրագրում է վերահսկվող դեորբիտը

Sep 22, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

ISRO-ն պատրաստվում է վերականգնել հաղորդակցությունը Chandrayaan-3 Lander-ի հետ

Sep 22, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Isro-ն սպասում է ազդանշանի հաստատմանը Vikram Lander-ից, քանի որ արևի լույսը վերադառնում է լուսնային հարավային բևեռ

Sep 22, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
գիտություն

Աստղագետները Յուպիտերի արբանյակի Եվրոպայում ածխածնի երկօքսիդ են հայտնաբերել, ինչը ենթադրում է պոտենցիալ բնակելիություն

Sep 22, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments