Աստղանկարահանողը լուսանկարել է Յուպիտերին հարվածող հազվագյուտ հրե գնդակը

Summary: Amateur astrophotographer Tadao Ohsugi recently recorded a rare fireball hitting Jupiter, providing valuable insights into the history and evolution of the solar system. The explosion, believed to be caused by an asteroid or a comet striking Jupiter’s atmosphere, was captured by Ohsugi on video. Jupiter’s gravitational pull makes it a unique tool for studying such phenomena as advanced telescopes cannot directly observe these space rocks. These flashes on Jupiter offer a glimpse into the violent processes that occurred in the early days of our solar system.

Astrophotographer Tadao Ohsugi was fortunate enough to witness and document a bright flash on Jupiter’s surface while photographing with an astronomical telescope in his home observation room. It is believed that the flash resulted from a collision with a meteorite or similar object. Ohsugi’s video footage, recorded at a high frame rate, provides scientists with a wealth of valuable data to study.

Dr. Ko Arimatsu, an astronomer at Kyoto University, explains that even the most advanced telescopes cannot directly observe the space rocks that cause these explosions on Jupiter. The gas giant’s immense gravity attracts these objects, resulting in collisions that can be observed and studied. This makes Jupiter an invaluable tool for understanding such events.

These rare fireballs on Jupiter offer scientists a window into the violent processes that shaped the early solar system. Each flash provides insights into the history and formation of our celestial neighborhood. It is akin to witnessing planetary evolution in action, according to Leigh Fletcher, a planetary scientist at the University of Leicester.

While Ohsugi’s capture did not leave behind a visible debris field like the one observed in 1994, it still contributes to our knowledge of the bombardment of giant planets by asteroids and comets. Dr. Fletcher suggests that all giant planets in our solar system are likely to be bombarded by such objects. However, there is still much to learn about the comets bombarding not just Jupiter but also Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

The dedication of amateur astronomers like Ohsugi is crucial to the ongoing scientific study of these phenomena. With limited access to large professional telescopes, backyard astronomers across the globe play a vital role in capturing and documenting random flashes on Jupiter and other celestial bodies.

