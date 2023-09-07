Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Բևեռացված լույսը բացահայտում է մագնիսական դաշտը հեռավոր Գալակտիկայի մեջ

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Sep 7, 2023
Բևեռացված լույսը բացահայտում է մագնիսական դաշտը հեռավոր Գալակտիկայի մեջ

Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have made a groundbreaking discovery of a magnetic field in a far-flung galaxy. This finding pushes back the timeline for when magnetic fields formed around galaxies. The researchers observed a galaxy called 9io9, a lensed galaxy at a redshift of z= 2.6, using ALMA in northern Chile.

By studying the dust in 9io9, the team was able to detect the galaxy’s magnetic field. When a magnetic field is present, dust grains align themselves and emit polarised light. This observation technique has previously been used to study the magnetic field surrounding the supermassive black hole in Messier 87.

The magnetic field in 9io9 is fully formed but about 1000 times weaker than Earth’s field. However, it stretches across approximately 16,000 light-years, making it much larger than Earth’s magnetic field. The researchers believe that the intense star formation in the early universe may have contributed to the development of such large-scale magnetic fields.

Understanding how magnetic fields form and evolve in galaxies is crucial for astronomers to piece together the puzzle of the early universe. This discovery provides valuable insights into the formation of galactic-scale magnetic fields and offers clues about magnetic fields in other galaxies.

The magnetic field detection in 9io9 is the most distant galactic magnetic field yet observed. This indicates that magnetic fields may have existed in galaxies much earlier than previously thought. Future observations of similar ancient galaxies could further enhance our understanding of how common magnetic fields were in the early universe.

Source: European Southern Observatory (ESO)

